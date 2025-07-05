Explore feasibility of green hydrogen buses, Himachal CM directs HRTC

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) officers to explore the feasibility of introducing green hydrogen propelled buses in the near future. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (File)

While chairing a high level meeting of the corporation, the chief minister said that the state government has set a target to become green energy state by March 2026, so he instructed HRTC to explore feasibility of introducing green hydrogen propelled buses.

He directed HRTC to enhance transport services to the people of the state, keeping in view the tough geographical topography. Chief Minister said that 297 type-I e-buses will be made operational by March 2026 while the procurement for another 30 type-II e-buses was underway.

The chief minister also instructed to develop a single bus pass system for applying for the concessional passes and develop a real time bus monitoring system and to adopt digital technology in its functioning for better efficiency and effective management. He directed to implement e-office system at HRTC headquarters. He said that a HRTC workshop would be established at Theog in Shimla district and the government was supporting the organisation in every way to make it a viable institution.