Facing spying case, army deserter held near Nepal border in Bihar

The State Special Operations Cell (SSOC), SAS Nagar, apprehended an army deserter from Raxaul town, located near the Nepal border in Motihari of Bihar, while he was attempting to flee via Nepal, police said on Saturday. A hand grenade and 500-gm heroin have been seized from the accused, identified as Rajbir Singh alias Fauji who has already been facing an espionage case registered earlier this year, officials said. A grenade and 500-gm heroin were recovered from the accused. (HT Photo)

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the development came close on the heels of the arrest of Rajbir’s associate Chirag, a resident of Kashi Ram Colony in Fazilka, who was caught with 407-gm heroin and a 9MM pistol. Chirag was operating as a courier for Rajbir and played a significant role in channelising the proceeds of drug trafficking back to him, the DGP said.

According to Yadav, a preliminary investigation of Rajbir revealed he joined the army in 2011 but deserted it in February this year after he and his associates were booked in an espionage case, registered under Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Official Secrets Act at Amritsar’s Gharinda police station earlier this year.

The investigation has further established the role of both in the conspiracy behind the grenade attack on a women police station in Sirsa, Haryana, three weeks ago, the DGP said, adding that Rajbir and Chirag had delivered the grenades to Gurjant Singh of Amritsar. Gurjant has been already arrested by the Haryana Police. The funds provided to Gurjant were further passed on to the assailants and were utilised for carrying out the grenade attack, he said.

According to the DGP, further investigation is underway to establish forward and backward linkages in this case.

Sharing more details, SSOC (SAS Nagar) assistant inspector general (AIG) D Sudarvizhi said the probe also revealed that in 2022, Rajbir came in contact with some Pakistan-based entities through social media and in lieu of access to heroin consignments, he began supplying confidential military information and introduced other army personnel to these handlers. Following the registration of the case, Rajbir absconded and used Nepal as a hideout, frequently moving between Punjab and Nepal and continued his drug trafficking operations, she said.

The AIG said Rajbir further disclosed that his Pakistan-based handlers were facilitating his escape from India to Europe via Nepal. After obtaining a transit remand, the accused was brought to Punjab, she added.