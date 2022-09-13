Female govt teacher booked for beating girl student in Hisar
Police said the female government teacher in Hisar was on Sunday booked under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian penal code (IPC) and relevant sections of the SC/ST act.
: A female mathematics teacher of a government school in Hisar has been booked for allegedly beating a class 10 girl student and using casteist remarks against her.
In his complaint to the police, the girl’s father said that his daughter along with other students had appeared for a mathematics test on Saturday.
“When my daughter looked back, the teacher accused her of taking help from another student to solve questions in the test. When she denied, the teacher started thrashing her and hurled casteist remarks at her,” the father said.
“My daughter fell unconscious. Her classmates and staff sprinkled water on her face to help her regain consciousness. After coming home, she narrated the entire incident,” he added. ENDS
Spice of life | Royal encounters from Ludhiana to London
Our Punjab Agricultural University campus in Ludhiana was spruced up for a special visitor, HRH, the Prince of Wales. One of the spots selected for Prince Charles' visit was Dr Uppal Museum of Water, Land and Power Resources of North Western India and Adjacent Countries. The senior faculty from that era recall how the inquisitive royal wanted to see the Gangotri in that model. Fast forward to the year 1986.
Uttar Pradesh: Covid vaccination closing in on 38 crore milestone
Uttar Pradesh is inching close to crossing yet another milestone of 38-crore in total Covid vaccine doses administered in the state till now. According to the data from the Cowin portal, a total of 37,97,44,796 doses were administered till 5pm on Monday in Uttar Pradesh. So far over 3.46 crore 'precaution doses' in the form of additional protection have been administered to people in the state.
Court rejects bail plea of woman who accused Prajapati of rape
LUCKNOW The MP/MLA court on Monday rejected the bail application of the Chitrakoot-based woman who had named former cabinet minister Gayatri Prajapati in a gang-rape case. The 50-year-old woman was arrested by a team of Gomti Nagar Vistar police station on Saturday. DCP East Prachi Singh said an FIR was lodged against the accused woman by one Brij Bhawan Dubey in 2020.
Pilibhit gangrape victim shifted to Lucknow hospital: SP
The Dalit girl who was allegedly gang-raped and set on fire in Pilibhit district recently has been sent to King George's Medical University in Lucknow for further treatment, said superintendent of police Dinesh Kumar Prabhu on Monday. Prabhu also identified the two arrested accused as Rajveer (19) and Tarachand alias Tarun Kumar (25) and said that they have been sent to jail.
Iodine in salt: Fears rise of thyroid disorders as samples show poor iodine level
The iodine level in salt has been found less than the prescribed standard in several districts of the state by the State Health Institute. Samples came from different districts. Since April this year 1,111 salt samples were collected for testing from six districts and among them 110 samples had the level of iodine less than the required 15 parts per million (ppm). Alarmed with the finding, samples from more districts have now been sought.
