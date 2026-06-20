Firing at Haryana Congress MLA Balram Dangi’s Meham office

Unidentified motorcycle-borne attackers opened fire at the office of Congress MLA Balram Dangi in Meham town at 1am on Saturday, police said. No one was injured as the premises, located opposite the Meham police station, was closed at the time of the attack. Police at the Meham office of Congress MLA Balram Dangi on Saturday morning. Four shots were fired at the office around 1am. No one was injured in the incident. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

The incident came to light around 7am when office caretaker Sanjay Kumar arrived and noticed shattered glass doors and window panes. He alerted Dangi and sent him photos of the damage. Suspecting gunfire, the Meham MLA rushed to the spot before informing the police.

Speaking to reporters, Dangi denied receiving any threat calls prior to the incident.

The police said four rounds were fired at the office. A bullet was found lodged in the aluminum gate, while others shattered the glass.