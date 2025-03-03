Menu Explore
Four held with 106 gm heroin in Kharar

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Mar 03, 2025 09:06 AM IST

Initially, Kharar police nabbed three accused Jai Kumar, Jaswinder Singh and Raipreet Singh, on whose disclosure, a team led by DSP Karan Sandhu and station house officer Ajitesh Kaushal arrested Abdul Latif of Kharar from whom 6g heroin was recovered

Kharar police arrested four men with 106 gm heroin and 51,500 drug money besides four Apple iPhones and a scooter.

While the accused were trying to evade a checkpoint, they were nabbed by Kharar police. (iStock)
While the accused were trying to evade a checkpoint, they were nabbed by Kharar police. (iStock)

Initially, police nabbed three accused Jai Kumar, Jaswinder Singh and Raipreet Singh. On their disclosure, a team led by deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Karan Sandhu and station house officer (SHO) Ajitesh Kaushal arrested Abdul Latif of Kharar from whom 6 gm heroin and 1,500 drug money were recovered.

Holding a press conference on Sunday, DSP Sandhu stated that the trio was riding a scooter when they were signalled to stop at a checkpoint laid by the Kharar police on Friday.

While the accused tried to flee, they were nabbed by the cops, recovering the contraband and the drug money from them.

All the accused were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Section 128 (carrying more than one pillion passenger) of the Motor Vehicles Act at City Kharar police station.

