Wed, Nov 12, 2025
Group Home deposit relief likely after 2 years

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Nov 12, 2025 08:36 am IST

The administration is now considering adding an eviction clause and seeking financial declarations from parents or guardians

The UTTHAN Society’s governing body will meet on Wednesday under the chairmanship of chief secretary H Rajesh Prasad to review the disputed 20 lakh security deposit for the Group Home in Sector 31. Parents have been urging the administration to reduce the amount, which was initially fixed in June 2023 at 42 lakh for suites, 30 lakh for single rooms and 19 lakh for twin-sharing rooms. It was later reduced to 20 lakh for all categories in 2024, but parents again challenged the decision in the Punjab and Haryana high court. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for December 15.

The requirement of two additional guardians in admission forms is also expected to be reviewed (HT Photo)
During the executive committee meeting on November 4, the administration proposed setting the deposit equivalent to two year’s rent, while parent representative DR Paul suggested restricting it to one year’s rent, which could bring it down to around 3-4 lakh. The final call will be taken today. The administration, which has maintained that a higher deposit helps prevent abandonment cases, is now considering adding an eviction clause and seeking financial declarations from parents or guardians.

The meeting will also take up the issue of cross-subsidisation for 11 EWS seats, under which the administration plans to bear 75% of fees and recover 25% from general category parents, a move parents oppose. The requirement of two additional guardians in admission forms is also expected to be reviewed.

