GRP highlights security risks at Ludhiana railway station

The multiple irregular entry and exit points to the Ludhiana junction station have posed a challenge to the Government Railway Police (GRP) in ensuring the security of the station and catching people smuggling drugs into the state through the station. A narrow underpass in front of the Dukhnivaran Sahib Gurdwara at the railway station in Ludhiana, posing serious security issues. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Incharge, GRP Ludhiana inspector Palwinder Singh has even written to the railways multiple times to ensure that the walls on all sides of the station are repaired, and the multiple points where people can sneak into the station and sneak out from should also be closed.

He pointed out that there is a narrow underpass in front of the Dukhnivaran Sahib Gurdwara, which cuts under the tracks. “This is very dangerous. Anything can be planted under the track, and it is towards the outer side of the station, and it hard to keep this spot under surveillance round the clock. This must be closed with grills at least,” he said.

He also emphasised that the walls towards the other side (towards Jalandhar) have also collapsed in some spots. “This makes it hard for us to catch the couriers carrying drugs as they sneak out through these points,” he said.

It is pertinent here to mention that the GRP has, in the last few months, regularly caught big caches of contraband substances from people trying to leave from this side.

The station has various entry and exit points. Only the main gate is manned by RPF and GRP personnel. The rest of the points are mostly unmanned. Inspector Singh said that all these points must be closed so that all passengers pass through the main gate and are under surveillance.

The station has at least four regular gates (the main gate, the rear gate towards Civil Lines, the gate towards the cargo godown, and one gate near the Jagraon bridge).