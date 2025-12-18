Haryana cabinet approves creation of Hansi as district

The Haryana Council of Ministers on Wednesday accorded approval for the creation of Hansi as a new district, a formal decision taken a day after chief minister Nayab Singh Saini made the announcement to make Hansi 23rd district of the state. The Hansi district will include two sub-divisions, namely Hansi and Narnaund, carved out of Hisar district.

The Cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of chief minister Saini here late on Wednesday evening, decided that the newly proposed Hansi district will comprise 110 villages falling under the Hansi and Narnaund Assembly Constituencies, presently part of Hisar district.

The state re-organisation committee, chaired by development and panchayats minister Krishan Lal Panwar, in its meeting held on December 9, 2025 approved and recommended the creation of district Hansi. The recommendation was thereafter approved by chief minister Saini.

The proposed district will consist of three tehsils—Hansi, Narnaund and Bass--along with one sub-tehsil, Kheri Jalab. It will also have three Blocks, Hansi-1, Hansi-2 and Narnaund.

The total geographical area of the proposed district Hansi will be approximately 1,34,976 hectares, with an estimated population of about 5,40,994 persons. With the creation of District Hansi, the total number of districts in the State of Haryana will increase to 23.

An official spokesperson said that deputy commissioner, Hisar, had forwarded the proposal to the State government with the objective of ensuring better access to citizen-centric services, enhancing administrative efficiency, improving inter-departmental coordination, and ensuring effective delivery of government services to the people of Hansi.