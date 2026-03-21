Haryana, Centre sign MoU for Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0

In a step towards strengthening rural water infrastructure, the central and Haryana government on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0. The MoU was signed virtually in the presence of Union jal shakti minister CR Patil and Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini. CM Nayab Singh Saini said Haryana successfully fulfilled its commitment to ensure functional household tap connections (FHTCs) and regular potable water supply in rural areas. (HT Photo for representation)

An official spokesperson said commissioner and secretary, public health engineering, Mohammed Shayin signed the MoU on behalf of the state government.

Describing the MoU as a crucial milestone, the CM said that Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0 will deepen Centre-State collaboration while expanding the mission’s scope beyond water supply to include quality, sustainability, and long-term resource management.

He said key components of the second phase will include modernising water storage infrastructure, expanding piped water supply to remaining households, and targeted interventions in water-stressed districts such as Nuh, Palwal and Mahendragarh. He said the estimated cost of ₹3,000 crore will be invested in these initiatives.

Saini said Haryana successfully fulfilled its commitment to ensure functional household tap connections (FHTCs) and regular potable water supply in rural areas. When the Jal Jeevan Mission was launched in 2019, only 58 % of rural households in Haryana had tap water connections. Through sustained efforts, the state has achieved 100 % coverage by April 6, 2022.