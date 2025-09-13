Haryana CM orders punitive action against officials for Gurugram water works irregularities

Initiating punitive action against officials for irregularities detected in the tendering process of the Basai Water Treatment Project in Gurugram, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday ordered that the chief engineer responsible for negligence in this matter be charge-sheeted. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini during a meeting in Chandigarh on Friday. (Sourced: X)

An official spokesperson said that the chief minister during a meeting of High-Powered Purchase Committee (HPPC) and High-Powered Works Purchase Committee (HPWPC) on Friday categorically said that rules were deliberately ignored during the tender process of this project, causing financial loss to the state government. This lapse also led to unnecessary delays in implementation, depriving the public of timely benefits, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the chief minister also directed the officers to initiate strict action as per rules against the official concerned in the tender process, making it clear that such negligence and irregularities will not be tolerated in the future. He reiterated that the state government follows a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption and irregularities. Any act against public interest will not be tolerated under any circumstances, Saini said.

Meanwhile, contracts and procurement proposals amounting to nearly ₹851 crore were approved on Friday during the HPPC and HPWPC meetings.

Through negotiations with bidders, savings of approximately ₹28 crore were achieved, the spokesperson said.

The committees also sanctioned works worth ₹133 crore for repairing transformers of 16, 20, 25, 63, and 100 KVA capacity in UHBVN and DHBVN. In addition, approval was granted for the annual rate contract to procure 18,353 black polythene covers required by the food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department, HAFED, and HSWC.

Haryana CM inaugurates Hisar-Jaipur flight services

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday virtually inaugurated flight services from Maharaja Agrasen Airport, Hisar to Jaipur. The ceremony was conducted virtually from Chandigarh. Saini termed the launch a significant step toward Haryana’s development, regional integration, and modern connectivity. He emphasised that the state’s growing identity in aviation will serve as a cornerstone for a self-reliant, progressive, and inclusive future.

He said that Haryana has been considered an agriculture-driven state but now the state is making its mark in civil aviation by enhancing air connectivity.

On April 14 this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated flights from Maharaja Agrasen Airport to Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhya, and also laid the foundation for the airport’s second terminal on the same day. On June 9, 2025, flight services between Hisar-Chandigarh- Hisar were launched, and soon services to Ahmedabad and Jammu will be started.