Haryana: Farmers protest govt’s ‘apathy’ over paddy crop damage

Several farmer unions under the banner of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Wednesday protested against the government’s alleged apathy over no compensation or girdawari for reported damage due to the spread of virus infection. Several farmer unions under the banner of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) protested against the government’s alleged apathy over no compensation or girdawari for reported damage due to the spread of virus infection in Karnal on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

This was one of the major demands by the protestors in Karnal, who took out a tractor march from Jat dharamshala to deputy commissioner’s office.

Similar protests were held at Assandh town of the district and other places of the state following the call by SKM.

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Tikait) president Rattan Mann said that a large number of farmers rode on tractors and showed their unity for the non-realisation of their pending demands.

“A memorandum was handed over to the administration in the name of President of India, demanding a law guaranteeing MSP, farm loan waiver, a halt to the installation of smart meters on domestic power supply and highlighted the government’s inaction despite a wide scale spread of virus in paddy fields of the state,” he added.