Heavy machinery at work to clear Jammu-Srinagar NH, says Gadkari

Union highways minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said that over a dozen excavators and 50 earthmovers are deployed round the clock for clearing and repairs of Jammu Srinagar national highway which has seen frequent disruption leading to heavy loss to fruit growers and shortage of essentials.

The 250 to 300 metre stretch on the national highway at Udhampur has become a major headache and reason for slow movement of vehicles and traffic jams. For the past two days fruit growers and political leaders have been holding protests, some even saying that this was a “deliberate ploy” to cause losses to one of Kashmir’s biggest trade. On Monday, J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah had already had a detailed phone conversation with Nitin Gadkari on the issue of national highways and the Union minister had assured Omar Abdullah that the situation will be resolved within 24 hours. Today Gadkari chaired a high-level meeting on the status of NH 44.

“Chaired a review meeting on the status of NH-44 with Chief Minister of J&K, Shri @OmarAbdullah Ji, and senior officers of the UT Administration in Delhi today.

Despite relentless rains and a major hill slide, NHAI teams are working tirelessly to keep this key highway operational. A 2-lane temporary diversion has been built, and traffic movement has resumed,” Gadkari wrote on X.

He said that over a dozen excavators and 50+ earthmovers are deployed round the clock for clearing and repairs. “We are determined to restore this vital national highway to full strength at the earliest, ensuring safety and convenience for all road users,” he said.

Omar Abdullah, while talking to media persons on Monday had said, “The highway is not with me. It is with the central government. Had it been with us, I would have had it opened (for heavy motor vehicles) by now. If they (Centre) cannot manage it, they should give it to us.” He said he was told several times that the highway would be restored soon, but nothing has happened.

MP Srinagar Aga Ruhullah who visited Shopian fruit mandi today termed it as a “deliberate ploy” to hit the horticulture which is the biggest industry of the J&K and the backbone of the economy.