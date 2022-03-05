Himachal aspires to be country’s first ‘green state’

Aiming to become the first green state in the country, chief minister (CM) Jai Ram Thakur, in his budget presentation, announced that his government will make efforts to ensure that 100% of its energy requirement is met through renewable energy.

Himachal consumes about 12,000 MU (million units) of power every year, out of which only 2,000 MU is thermal power while the rest is green/renewable power. The state has to use thermal power since it had entered into power purchase agreements (PPAs) with thermal power stations in the past. The obligations under these PPAs will gradually reduce but will ultimately end only by 2034. The obligations include paying for both fixed costs and actual consumption charges. Another reason that some thermal power procured round-the-clock (RTC) is cheaper than renewable power.

The CM made a special mention to climate change summits held in Glasgow under United nation where Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given “mantra of Panchamrit” He had outlined the country’s commitment to take its non-fossil fuel capacity to 50 GW and meet 50% of its energy requirement from renewable energy by 2030.

“Our government will make efforts to ensure that 100% of its energy requirement is met through renewable energy,” said the CM.

This will make Himachal Pradesh the first green state and also with certification, the goods manufactured within the state will fetch good prices in the national and international markets,” said Thakur.

Himachal chief secretary Ram Subhag Singh had a discussion with the country director and vice-president of World Bank and the vice-chairman and members of NITI Ayog.

“It’s a big idea. A bold step not only in fighting climate change but also towards making everything manufactured in Himachal Pradesh certified as sustainable and green. The value it will add to the products manufactured in Himachal Pradesh will be immense,” said a government official who also proposed to initiate green e-mobility programmes for Shimla-Solan national highway with bilateral external funding. This envisages a transport management system with focus on charging stations network and e-battery replacement.

