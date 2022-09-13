Himachal CM announces permanent bench of ADJ in Palampur

Dharamshala: Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday announced a permanent bench of additional district and session judge (ADG) besides inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of projects worth ₹42 crore in Palampur in Kangra district.

The CM also presided over the ‘Pragatisheel Himachal: Sthapana Ke 75 Varsh’, a series of public events being organised across the state to commemorate 75 years of the foundation of Himachal.

Addressing a public meeting at Shaheed Captain Vikram Batra Ground in Palampur, the CM said every person in the state has made contributions to making Himachal Pradesh the most progressive state in the country. He also praised all the chief ministers from Dr YS Parmar, Ramlal Thakur, Shanta Kumar, Virbhadra Singh and Prem Kumar Dhumal for their contributions to the development of the state.

He said that the Union government on the request of the state government has now allowed the NABARD to fund ropeways besides roads and bridges in the state. He said that recently the Central government has sanctioned ₹1200 crore ropeway projects for the state under Parvatmala Yojana, which includes about ₹600 crore for the Palampur-Chunja glacier Dhauladhar ropeway. He said that these would give a big boost to tourism development in the state.

Referring to the development of Palampur, the CM said that the present state government has spent ₹160 crore in the public works department in the constituency during its term.

The chief minister also announced to start of Post Graduate Diploma in Computer Application (PGDCA), MSc Zoology, MA English, and MA Hindi classes in Shaheed Captain Vikram Batra Government College, Palampur.

He also congratulated former chief minister Shanta Kumar, who turned 89 on Monday.

Shanta Kumar also attended a public event.