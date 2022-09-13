Himachal CM announces permanent bench of ADJ in Palampur
Dharamshala: Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday announced a permanent bench of additional district and session judge (ADG) besides inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of projects worth ₹42 crore in Palampur in Kangra district.
The CM also presided over the ‘Pragatisheel Himachal: Sthapana Ke 75 Varsh’, a series of public events being organised across the state to commemorate 75 years of the foundation of Himachal.
Addressing a public meeting at Shaheed Captain Vikram Batra Ground in Palampur, the CM said every person in the state has made contributions to making Himachal Pradesh the most progressive state in the country. He also praised all the chief ministers from Dr YS Parmar, Ramlal Thakur, Shanta Kumar, Virbhadra Singh and Prem Kumar Dhumal for their contributions to the development of the state.
He said that the Union government on the request of the state government has now allowed the NABARD to fund ropeways besides roads and bridges in the state. He said that recently the Central government has sanctioned ₹1200 crore ropeway projects for the state under Parvatmala Yojana, which includes about ₹600 crore for the Palampur-Chunja glacier Dhauladhar ropeway. He said that these would give a big boost to tourism development in the state.
Referring to the development of Palampur, the CM said that the present state government has spent ₹160 crore in the public works department in the constituency during its term.
The chief minister also announced to start of Post Graduate Diploma in Computer Application (PGDCA), MSc Zoology, MA English, and MA Hindi classes in Shaheed Captain Vikram Batra Government College, Palampur.
He also congratulated former chief minister Shanta Kumar, who turned 89 on Monday.
Shanta Kumar also attended a public event.
Congress leader hits out at AAP, calls it BJP’s B team
SHIMLA Punjab Youth Congress president Brinder Singh Dhillon Congress on Tuesday described Aam Admi Party as the B team of Bharatiya Janata Party Dhillon, who was in Shimla, said that the AAP made false promises to the people of Punjab and now stands exposed on its commitments. Dhillon painted a gloomy picture of the Punjab government and said the law-and-order situation was bad in his state.
Home delivery of atta: HC seeks Punjab’s response on plea from depot holders
The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought response from Punjab government on a plea from the state's depot holders' welfare association challenging the government move to deliver atta (wheat flour) at doorstep. The high court bench of Justice Vikas Suri has posted the matter for September 28. It was in May that the AAP cabinet had approved its flagship programme of atta delivery system at doorstep by October 1.
Ahead of HP polls, BJP launches website to seek suggestions for its manifesto
With its two main political rivals Congress and Aam Admi Party giving guarantees to allure the electorate, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday launched a website inviting feedback from the people on the issues that should be incorporated into its manifesto for the 2022 Vidhan Sabha polls. BJP on Monday formed 21 sub-committees for preparing the vision document committee with Rajya Sabha member and former Himachal Pradesh University vice-chancellor Sikander Kumar as its head.
Firing in police station: Dadar police summon Sada Sarvankar, his son
Mumbai The Dadar police on Tuesday summoned rebel Shiv Sena legislator Sada Sarvankar, his son Samadhan, and Santosh Telavane, a supporter from chief minister Eknath Shinde's camp, who were named in a First Information Report (FIR) for allegedly firing outside the premises of the police station on Saturday. The police on Monday also seized Sarvankar's licensed weapon.
Will hold municipal polls by January: Punjab local bodies minister
Punjab local bodies minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar said that the Aam Aadmi Party government will hold municipal corporation elections by January next year. He was in Jalandhar on Tuesday where he inducted four BJP councillors into the party fold in a function held at the circuit house. The municipal corporations of four major cities -- Jalandhar, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala -- will witness polls. Presently, the Congress has been ruling these four corporations.
