Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Himachal former health director arrested in graft case

Himachal former health director arrested in graft case

chandigarh news
Published on Feb 03, 2023 12:08 AM IST

“Case is being investigated by special investigation unit. Himachal former health director surrendered before court after the rejection of his bail in the HP High Court. He has been sent to police remand till February 4,” said a spokesman in the official release by state Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau.

The Himachal Pradesh Anti-Corruption and Vigilance Bureau on Thursday arrested former director of health services Ajay Kumar Gupta in a case related to graft in the purchase of medical equipment during the pandemic (Representational image)
The Himachal Pradesh Anti-Corruption and Vigilance Bureau on Thursday arrested former director of health services Ajay Kumar Gupta in a case related to graft in the purchase of medical equipment during the pandemic (Representational image)
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

The Himachal Pradesh Anti-Corruption and Vigilance Bureau on Thursday arrested former director of health services Ajay Kumar Gupta in a case related to graft in the purchase of medical equipment during the pandemic

“The case is being investigated by the special investigation unit. He surrendered before the court after the rejection of his bail in the HP High Court. He has been sent to police remand till February 4,” said a spokesman in the official release issued by the state Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau.

The case involves taking a commission/ bribe money of 4.25 lakh for the purchase of arterial blood gas (ABG) analyser machines during his tenure. The ABG machines are used for analysing Covid-19 blood samples. The investigation revealed that the actual cost of the machine was 2.27 lakh, however, it was bought for 4.25 lakh. The case against Gupta was registered in September.

Gupta had earlier been arrested in 2020 by the vigilance. The bureau had initiated an inquiry after the audio surfaced in 2020 in which he was purportedly heard seeking a bribe. Searches were then conducted in the office and residence of Gupta under the supervision of SP, SIU, and certain documents were seized pertaining to various purchases made by the health department. He was placed under suspension then.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out