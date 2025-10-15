Himachal minister blames human activities for disaster

Calling the repeated disasters faced by Himachal Pradesh “human-caused than natural”, rural development and panchayati raj minister Anirudh Singh stressed on disaster-resistant constructions. Himachal panchayati raj minister Anirdudh Singh (File)

A state-level program was held on Tuesday in the multipurpose auditorium of the Gaiety Theatre on the occasion of the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction (IDDRR).

Addressing the program, Anirudh Singh said, “Disasters are more human-caused than natural. We are exploiting nature without following regulations. We are building houses in the paths of rivers and streams. We are failing to adopt earthquake- and disaster-resistant building systems. Global warming and climate change are also contributing to the increase in disasters worldwide. However, human interference is increasing day by day. We must cultivate a nature-loving attitude.”

He stated that disasters are occurring annually in the state. “Landslides, floods, and earthquakes are on the rise. Every year, heavy rainfall during the monsoon season causes massive damage to infrastructure. Keeping these events in mind, the state government has established Panchayat Emergency Response Centers in 3,645 panchayats across the state.”

During the awareness and preparedness initiative on Tuesday, Anirudh announced that disaster safety kits will be distributed to all 3,577 gram panchayats across the state. The announcement came during the 15th edition of the “Samarth 2025” campaign organised by the state disaster management department at Shimla’s historic Gaiety Theatre and Ridge Ground.

He said that the government has developed a disaster risk reduction and preparedness project through the AFD, amounting to approximately ₹892 crore for the next five years. This project will play a crucial role in combating and mitigating disasters. The state government is also launching a disaster mitigation project called Ready HP, funded by the World Bank, at a cost of ₹2,650 crore. This project aims to rebuild the state’s infrastructure, develop livelihood resources, and support disaster management.