Himachal school curriculum to include drug abuse awareness, says CM

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has said that the state government is set to include a chapter on raising awareness about drug abuse in the school curriculum. While presiding over a function organised on the occasion of International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, the CM urged every section of society to be a part and join the drive against drug abuse to make Himachal Pradesh a drug-free state. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

He also said that the state government is going to act tough against the government employees involved in drug trafficking. He said, “I want to give a clear message to the people of the state that there is no place for drugs in Devbhoomi.” He said the youth of the state should join the fight against drugs.

Sukhu said the state government remains committed and will continue its relentless efforts to crack down on drug networks and take stern action against the offenders. He said that our government was focused on providing employment opportunities and encouraging skill development for those recovering from addiction, thereby integrating them back into mainstream society.

He said the state government has approved the establishment of a fully equipped 100 bedded de-addiction centre in Kotla Barog in Sirmaur district with an outlay of ₹5.34 crore and construction work of this project would start this year. He said that the government was working to establish a district level de-addiction centre in each district.

“The state government approved the implementation of PIT-NDPS Act soon after assuming power which the previous BJP government could not implement during its five-year long tenure,” he said.

He administered the anti-drug pledge and honoured various organisations and individuals on the occasion for their contributions in checking drug abuse.

Health and family welfare minister Dr (Col) Dhani Ram Shandil said a large-scale movement akin to the freedom struggle was needed to uproot this evil. “Parents and teachers should maintain regular dialogue with children and encourage them to actively participate in sports and other constructive activities,” he added.

‘Palliative care campaign soon’

To offer doorstep medical services to elderly and patients across the state, the state government would soon launch a comprehensive palliative care campaign soon, the CM said while presiding over a meeting of the health department. He said ASHA workers and community health officers (CHOs) would identify the eligible beneficiaries and teams comprising medical officers, physiotherapists from Aadarsh Swasthya Sansthan along with CHOs would visit the shortlisted beneficiaries to finalise the treatment plan. The identification and planning process will be completed within three months of launch.

He said that palliative and elderly care hubs would be established at Aadarsh Swasthya Sansthan where two medical officers, two nurses, a physiotherapist and a counsellor would provide health care services. The team will also visit homes of the beneficiaries quarterly to monitor and support the beneficiaries.

The CM also reviewed Himcare and Ayushman Bharat Scheme and directed to ensure seeding of the beneficiaries with Him Parivar number.

Sukhu said the state government would establish 49 dialysis centres in Aadarsh Swasthya Sansthans with an estimated cost of ₹41.62 crore.