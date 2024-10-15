Menu Explore
Himachal to get umbrella act covering all water-related laws

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Oct 15, 2024 09:49 PM IST

CM Sukhu plans an umbrella act for water laws, ensures state interests, discusses fiscal reforms, and addresses climate change challenges.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu directed officials to form an umbrella act combining all water-related laws, for which an expert committee will be constituted.

Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during a meeting in Shimla. (HT Photo)
Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during a meeting in Shimla. (HT Photo)

Chairing a high-power committee meeting in Shimla on Tuesday, he assured that the present state government will protect the interests of the state’s people.

He highlighted the government’s efforts to improve the financial situation, saying the fiscal reforms are what is enabling the release of 4% Dearness Allowance (DA) instalment for government employees and pensioners. This follows a 7% DA given earlier whereas the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government neglected the interest of the state leading to investment drain, he said.

The CM emphasised that the state’s resources will be utilised properly and ongoing court cases will be strongly pursued. He also acknowledged challenges posed by global warming and climate change, necessitating studies on increasing cloud bursts.

