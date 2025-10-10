HP READY project to be rolled out in January 2026: CM Sukhu

State will roll out Himachal Pradesh Resilient Action for Development and Disaster Recovery (HP-READY) project, in January, 2026, said chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during a meeting with senior officers of the World Bank to review the project on Thursday. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during a meeting on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Sukhu said that the HP-READY project aims to enhance early warning systems, restore disaster-damaged infrastructure such as roads, bridges and buildings, and undertake channelisation of rivulets. It will also focus on developing resilient public services, promoting livelihood opportunities through initiatives like “Green Panchayats”, and strengthening risk-informed social safety and insurance mechanisms.

The CM said that Himachal has been increasingly witnessing the adverse effects of climate change, resulting in significant loss of human lives and damage to critical infrastructure. He stated that frequent natural disasters have compelled the state government to divert substantial resources toward restoring damaged infrastructure.

Sukhu said that, in strategic collaboration with the World Bank, the state government was implementing this major initiative for disaster recovery, with several priority projects already identified. The total cost of the project is ₹2,687 crore.

Sukhu emphasised the importance of building infrastructure that supports farmers and horticulturists, ensuring their livelihoods remain secure even during disasters. He said that under this project Controlled Atmosphere (CA) stores would be established at 10 locations across the state to help farmers preserve their produce and prevent financial loss during adverse conditions.

Govt schools switching to CBSE to have different coloured uniforms: Sukhu

The 100 government schools in Himachal Pradesh which are switching to CBSE curriculum from the next academic session will have distinct colour schemes and the students will wear uniforms of different colours, said chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday during a review meeting of education department.

Sukhu said, “CBSE-pattern schools would have a distinct colour scheme and students attending these schools would wear uniforms of a different colour. These schools would be equipped with smart classrooms and arrangements would be made for providing nutritious meals to students in the school mess.”

He directed the departmental officers to complete all preparations within the prescribed timeframe.

The education department officials apprised the CM that so far, 86 schools in the state have been identified as meeting the CBSE standards. The CM directed the officials to ensure that the remaining schools meet these standards as soon as possible.

Sukhu said that the state government was fully committed to providing quality education and their was no paucity of funds for developing infrastructural facilities. He said that vacant teaching positions in the department were being filled on priority. It was due to efforts of the state government that Himachal Pradesh had climbed from 21st to 5th place in the quality of education rankings. The government continues to focus on ensuring quality education especially for children in rural areas.