HP to issue helpline for 50k citizens stranded in West Asia: Chauhan

Amid growing concerns over Himachalis stranded in the West Asia following the attack on Iran by the US and Israel, the Himachal Pradesh government will issue a dedicated contact number. Amid growing concerns over Himachalis stranded in the Middle East following the attack on Iran by the US and Israel, the Himachal Pradesh government will issue a dedicated contact number. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The principal media advisor to the Himachal Pradesh chief minister, Naresh Chauhan, on Tuesday said, “Around 50,000 people from Himachal are stranded in Gulf countries. We are issuing a helpline number through which people from Himachal who are in those countries can get in touch. They can share their difficulties, tell us whether they want to return, whether they are safe and secure, or whether they want us to contact their families on their behalf.”

Chauhan, while speaking to HT in Shimla on Tuesday, said, “The evolving global situation due to tensions involving Iran, the United States and Israel has significantly impacted Gulf countries. Around 50,000 people from Himachal are also there.”

Chauhan added that the CM has already taken cognisance of the matter. “As soon as the CM reaches, he has already issued directions. Discussions have taken place with the concerned ministers and officials are actively engaged in this work. Whatever decisions are required will be taken on a priority basis,” he said.

“Safety of the people from Himachal is our prime concern. We are in constant touch with the Centre. Through you, we also want to reassure those people that we are concerned about them,” he said.

Referring to reports of flights, he said, “The first flight has arrived from Dubai and we will explore every possible route and see how they can be brought back home.”

Chauhan further stated that a proper mechanism is being prepared. “We are putting in place a complete mechanism, whether through social media or through the designated number. The first step is establishing contact so that people can reach out. If anyone is in distress, they can contact us and communicate their problem to us,” he said.

Hitting out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre, Congress state president, Vinay Kumar said, “The Modi government makes tall claims about foreign policy, but when the lives of Indians are at stake, both the government’s “arrangements” and “preparedness” are missing. This is not the time for photo-ops or rhetoric, but for taking strong and immediate action”.

The state Congress president expressed particular concern that over 50,000 people from Himachal are working in war-torn Gulf countries and demanded that India immediately launch a massive rescue operation with special aircraft and safe corridors.

“Embassies should be activated 24 hours a day, seven days a week with wartime backup teams, helplines, and relief centers. Data on citizens of all states, including Himachal, should be collected and families should be kept constantly informed,” he said.

Industry minister, Harshwardhan Chauhan, said that the state government is in constant contact with the Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Home Affairs. “We have also spoken directly to the secretary of the central government. Directions have been issued, and the CM has also taken up the matter,” said Chauhan while adding that Himachalis stranded there are safe and are in touch with their families.

He further noted that airspace in the Middle East is currently closed and no commercial flights are operating.

He mentioned that the affected Middle Eastern countries include Abu Dhabi, Jordan, Iran, Oman, Dubai and seven to eight other nations where the situation remains tense and where people from Himachal Pradesh are present.