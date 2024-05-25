HT interview: An empowered MP will work wonders for Chandigarh, says Sanjay Tandon

This debut election, Sanjay Tandon, 61, is counting as much on his long organizational experience and local connect as on the Narendra Modi government’s welfare schemes in last ten years. In a freewheeling interaction with HT staffers on Friday, moderated by Executive Editor Ramesh Vinayak, Tandon listed his priorities for Chandigarh, insisted that there was no anti-incumbency against the BJP and justified his decision to not publicly debate with his Congress rival, while exuding confidence on his prospects in the June 1 election. Edited excerpts: Chandigarh BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon interacting with Hindustan Times staffers in Mohali on Friday. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT)

Why should the people of Chandigarh vote for you?

Chandigarh needs a representative associated with issues of the city. One who has the courage and conviction to resolve their issues even if it means taking them up at the central level. I can deliver. My connectivity and availability for people, irrespective of their allegiance, is known. If you conduct a survey among Congress and AAP supporters, half of them will agree. People want a local to represent them, one who they can walk up to and raise their issues. I’m best qualified in that respect.

What are the issues on top of people’s minds in this election?

The most important issue on the minds of people in Chandigarh or elsewhere is who they want to hand over the reins of the country to; one, as a person and two, as a party. In today’s landscape, the only face visible is that of Narenda Modi. In 25 years, he has not taken a day’s leave and worked relentlessly for the country. The result is that the world takes India’s viewpoint seriously. The country’s image and position has improved immensely. The BJP has credibility. The Congress that boasted of 400+ seats in 1984 is not even contesting as many constituencies today. There has been an erosion at the party, leadership and thought process of the Congress and its allies.

And the key local issues?

In two decades, Chandigarh has transformed from a city of retirees to one with aspirations with a significant number of youngsters. Chandigarh needs new investment and newer avenues to cater to the aspirations. We could organise an investors’ summit on the lines of Vibrant Gujarat and make the Prime Minister a part of it.

Your campaign harps on the double engine advantage. How has Chandigarh benefited in a decade with a BJP MP?

We got the Tribune flyover approved in a month. The total clearance from the UT administration up to Cente was done in a month though it ran into a legal hurdle in 2016. The French agency invested in the 24x7 water supply project after the city hosted the French president after the PM intervened. The International Yoga Day event of 2016 was hosted at Capitol Complex in Chandigarh during which we showcased the city. The bird park, air force museum and integrated command control centre are all outcomes of the double-engine government.

The perception is that outgoing MP Kirron Kher failed to live up to people’s expectations in her two terms when you were heading the Chandigarh BJP. How much blame do you take for the unfulfilled promises?

We acted on whatever was promised. The UT employees’ housing scheme was back on the table and the Union cabinet cleared it. There were setbacks in the second tenure due to the Covid pandemic and the health concerns of Kirron Kher ji. Yet we were able to increase the upper age limit for seeking public employment from 27 years to 37 years and granting legal rights to EWS dwellers is on the cards. Cashless treatment of police personnel and Aysuhman health cards to those above 70 years are our achievements.

Do you feel weighed down by the anti-incumbency factor?

I don’t think there is any significant anti-incumbency. There are issues that need immediate attention, such as the ‘lal dora’. We need to make adjustments and foster understanding among residents. In areas such as Shastri Nagar, there are complex issues but we must prioritise resolving them on a humanitarian level.

The opposition claims Kirron Kher made 56 promises of which none was fulfilled. They list out issues of industry, CHB residents, leasehold to freehold and parking.

You count 56 and say none was fulfilled. I can come up with things that were done but not on that list. The bird park and the IAF heritage museum were not promised. So, should we count them or not? Ask our other friend (Congress candidate Manish Tewari) to explain the ‘lal dora’ issues. He doesn’t understand them. I can give you the genesis of all issues concerning Chandigarh. They may be stuck in implementation but our intention has always been to address them. There have been delays, but it is my commitment to resolve them.

Congress candidate Manish Tewari has promised a new governance model for Chandigarh? What is your solution to improve the way the city is administered?

Whatever Tewari has said, his own party does not back it. The Congress speaks a different language in Punjab and Haryana. They have created this situation for Chandigarh and now want to give a solution. A couple of models are doing the rounds. One is having a municipal corporation and a council with powers to solve local issues, another is a mayor directly elected by the people. The point is whenever the Union Territory’s issue is taken to the ministry of home affairs, it is compared with the situation in other UTs and a common ground is considered. However, I suggest that the local MP holds a quarterly meeting with MHA and Chandigarh officials on board to resolve the city’s issues. There are some low-hanging fruits. 80% of the issues can be resolved in no time. The MP should be empowered.

Chandigarh’s rigid bylaws are seen as a protector of its unique character and also as an impediment to development? What is your take?

If 10% people get notices for bylaw violations, it means they are in the wrong. But if 90% of the people are getting notices, it means there is a need to amend the rules and the laws.

Why you have not accepted the challenge from Tewari for a public debate?

He is high-headed and not a stable person with whom you can debate. The people of Chandigarh will show him his place. When I commented that he had been shifting constituencies in each election, he retorted with a personal attack and criticised my late father (former Punjab minister Balramji Dass Tandon). If you bring the level of politics that low, I would steer clear. Tewari is not getting support from his own people and high command. His party’s biggest leader (Rahul Gandhi) comes to Panchkula but he doesn’t get to see him or shake hands with him. His party president (Mallikarjun Kharge) comes to a Chandigarh hotel and does not venture out, while our party president (JP Nadda) addresses a public gathering in a dust storm. The Congress boasts it has ruled and our PM says we have served the people. This is the Congress mindset from top to bottom.

The Metro project has got delayed? Your colleague is largely blamed for that.

When the first phase of the Metro was conceptualized for Chandigarh, it did not include the tricity. Kirron Kher ji said this was not viable and we needed to work on this so that the grid system could be improved. The present situation is a quadcity as Mullanpur has got added. The project will connect Morinda in Punjab to Naraingarh in Haryana. Perpendicularly, it will be up to Baddi and Parwanoo. There was a survey that said there’s a 60,000 daily footfall from outside the UT. Till you don’t include them into the calculation, you won’t be able to solve the issue. It got delayed but I feel in the next six months a formative decision will be made.

BJP leaders, including former MP Satya Pal Jain and Arun Sood, have not joined your campaign.

I met Satya Pal Jain after getting nominated. He conveyed his inability to campaign as he holds a constitutional post being additional solicitor general. But he has been a part of all BJP internal meetings. He was there when party president JP Nadda was here. I have been talking to him often. As for Arun ji, he has been part of the campaign all along and attended rallies and padyatras. There has been a tragedy in his family. Yet he has offered assistance for whatever he can do from home.

The Congress campaign is playing on the Anil Masih episode. How is that impacting your prospects?

The Congress fails to understand that this is a Lok Sabha election. They have no issues so they have come with a flimsy one. It is as if he (Tewari) is a messiah who has landed from heaven with the Constitution in hand. Ironically, the Constitution was in trouble when the then PM Indira Gandhi invoked Emergency in the mid-70s and put opposition party leaders, including my father, behind bars for 19 months. She delayed the elections. The Congress doesn’t have the courage to admit that Indira Gandhi was wrong and apologise. And now they carry a copy of the Constitution while going to file their nomination papers! The Masih issue was that of a local election, the matter is sub judice and pending in the Supreme Court. We will abide by the court’s decision.

You called Tewari an outsider, but BJP MP Kirron Kher disagreed and said he was very much from Chandigarh.

Kirron Kher ji said the outsider tag was given to her also but she had proved her mettle so now it’s for Tewari to do so. In 10 days, the election will be over and society has to move on. We have faced many elections with many opponents, but leaders should be able to meet each other cordially after the polls and not end up embarrassed by their conduct.

If elected as MP, what will you do to start international flights from Chandigarh?

No flight can be started by any government intervention. It is a business. If they find there is enough demand to start a flight to Birmingham, any airline will start the flight. Any Indian airline can start an international flight if it wants to. The problem is with international flight operators. They are not being given permission due to objections from the air force. That needs to be resolved. In my view, if flights to Europe can be started from Amritsar, why not for Chandigarh? If elected, I hope to resolve this issue on priority.