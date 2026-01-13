Illegal mining checking at Dera Bassi: 6 booked for trying to run over cops

Police have booked six unknown drivers in an attempt to murder case following an incident during a routine check against illegal mining activities in Dera Bassi in the early hours of January 11. Police officials said no arrests have been made so far and efforts are underway to trace the accused. (HT Photo for representation)

According to the police, a police team was deployed at around 3 am to monitor and curb illegal mining in the area. At approximately 3:18 am, the team noticed a tractor-trailer carrying illegal mining sand and signalled the driver to stop for inspection. Instead of stopping, the driver accelerated the vehicle towards the police personnel in an attempt to run them over. The police personnel moved aside to avoid being hit.

The driver then reversed the tractor-trailer while police personnel were still positioned behind the vehicle, again endangering their lives. The sudden and aggressive movement of the vehicle created panic at the spot. After the incident, the driver abandoned the tractor-trailer and fled from the scene. Police later stated that six unknown persons were involved in the incident and were driving tractor-trailers engaged in illegal mining activities. The seized vehicle has been taken into police custody as part of the investigation.

Following the incident, police registered an FIR at Dera Bassi police station. The police booked six unknown drivers under Sections 281, 109, 132, 221 and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 4(1) and 21(1) of the Mining and Minerals Act.

Police officials said no arrests have been made so far and efforts are underway to trace the accused.