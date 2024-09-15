Jammu: Mehbooba Mufti has brought destruction to J&K: Abdullah

National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah on Sunday criticised Mehbooba Mufti, the chief of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and said that she has brought nothing but destruction to Jammu and Kashmir. “Mufti has brought nothing but destruction to Jammu and Kashmir. If anyone has played the biggest role in bringing BJP (in J&K) then it is PDP and its leadership,” Abdullah said. National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah said Mehbooba Mufti should give an account of 2016 before pointing fingers at him. (HT File)

Referring to the violent protests following the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani in 2016 that left over 90 civilians dead, Abdullah said that Mufti should give an account of 2016 before pointing fingers at him.

“She has not yet apologised for bringing the BJP here. She has not apologised for pushing Jammu and Kashmir towards this destruction. Why is she targeting me? Let her clear her own record first,” the NC leader added.

The former chief minister questioned what was the compulsion of the PDP to form an alliance with the BJP in 2015?

“We were ready to give them the government at that time. The NC and the Congress first sent a message of their support to Mufti sahab and after his death, to Mehbooba Mufti. Why did they reject it? What was their weakness that they had to go with the BJP?” Abdullah asked.

He said that Mufti used to say that they would bring more confidence building measures (CBMs) from Delhi because of the alliance with the BJP, but “one after the other, all our CBMs were stopped”.

The NC leader reacting to Kejriwal’s resignation announcement said: “I have just heard about it. Why is he resigning, will there be elections after his resignation or is he making someone else the chief minister. Let the information come, then we will talk about it.”