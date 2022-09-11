JEE Advanced 2022: Aryaman Angurman tops Ludhiana district with AIR 321
Aryaman Angurman bagged the top spot in the district by securing an all-India rank (AIR) of 321 in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 results which were announced by National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday
Aryaman Angurman bagged the top spot in the district by securing an all-India rank (AIR) of 321 in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 results which were announced by National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday.
Aryaman, who is a resident of Salem Tabri and had completed his schooling from Kundan Vidya Mandir, Civil Lines, had earlier topped the district in JEE Main 2022 with an AIR of 197 in his second attempt. He now wants to grab a seat in one of the top IITs and carry out research in physics and robotics.
Aryaman attributed his success to a proper schedule, consistency and dedication. “I never missed classes and was regular with my studies. I like to sing and listen to good music in my leisure time,” he added.
While his father Charan Dass runs hosiery business in Ludhiana, his mother Neelam Devi is a teacher at a government middle school in the city. According to his parents, Aryaman always had a clear vision of becoming a scientist and carrying out research in robotics.
Meanwhile, Keshav Rai secured an AIR of 383. While he secured AIR 854 in JEE Main 2022, he had topped the district in his first attempt with 99.913 percentile, but got 99.83 percentile the second time.
Rai is currently eyeing a seat in the computer science engineering (CSE) branch of IIT Bombay or IIT Delhi. He completed his schooling from BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School in Shastri Nagar.
Rai said, “I studied for around 10-12 hours a day and repeatedly gave mock tests, which really helped me a lot.”
However, Rai expressed disappointment over technical glitches at his exam centre in Mohali, which according to him affected his rank. “There was a major power outage at my centre in Gyan Jyoti Institute, Mohali, and there was no immediate back up due to which screens turned off numerous times. I could have scored better if I was able to concentrate better during the exam”, he added.
His father Dr Azad Rai is a homeopathy medical officer in the Punjab health department and mother Geetika Rai is an ayurvedic doctor.
Meanwhile, Yuval Goyal who earlier bagged AIR 804 in JEE Main, secured AIR 849 in JEE Advanced.
While he completed his Class 10 from Sacred Heart Convent School, Sarabha Nagar, Ludhiana, he did his Class 12 from Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula.
“I want to pursue a career either in computer science or electrical engineering. I hope to get into a good IIT. I used to study for maximum of 9-10 hours a day and also played table tennis and cricket to stay relaxed,” shared Yuval.
Yuval derived inspiration from his elder brother who is a graduate from IIT Bombay.
His father Dr Sunil Kumar is an ENT specialist and rural medical officer in Ludhiana, while his mother Dr Rinkal Gupta is also a government doctor.
Also, Tanish Gupta bagged AIR 808 in the EWS category, but 6280 in the general category. While he completed his Class 10 from DAV Public School, Pakhowal, he did his Class 12 from Delhi.
Despite securing a decent rank, Tanish has already taken admission in the computer science branch of IIIT, Hyderabad, and is keen on continuing his studies there.
“I am very happy with their curriculum and will continue my studies there. But, I am happy about getting a good rank in JEE Advanced too,” shared Tanish, who studied for at least 12 hours daily.
While his father Vishal Gupta is a businessman, his mother Poonam Gupta is a homemaker.
-
Lumpy skin disease: After humans, cattle observing social distancing
After human beings, it is now the turn of cattle and buffaloes to observe social distancing as the state government has banned any kind of movement or gathering of these animals within and outside controlled zones following a rise in Lumpy skin disease (LSD) cases. The notification - issued by principal secretary Jagdish Gupta on Thursday - also banned races, fairs, exhibitions and all such activities that could see a gathering of the bovine species.
-
Ludhiana | Complaint filed against singer for hurting religious sentiments
Shiv Sena leader Amit Arora has filed a complaint against Punjabi singer G Khan for allegedly performing songs promoting liquor consumption and vulgarity at a Ganesh Chaturthi programme in Janakpuri. In his complaint, Arora, who is vice-president of Shiv Sena Punjab, said that despite performing at a religious event, the singer performed songs like“Peg Mote Mote” and “Choli ke peeche kya hai” which are vulgar and promote consumption of alcohol.
-
Construction of Ram temple to cost ₹1800 crore: Trust
A sum of ₹1800 crore will be spent on building the Ram temple in Ayodhya according to a revised estimate, Champat Rai, general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth KshetraTrust, said to the media after a meeting in the temple town on Sunday evening. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust also finalised its rules and regulations after the meeting presided over by chairman of the Ram temple construction committee, Nripendra Misra.
-
18-45 age group leads vaccination drive in last 10 days in Pune
In the age group of 18 to 45 years, Pune district reported more vaccination in the last 10 days as compared to other groups, according to data from Co-WIN dashboard that suggests other age groups saw less vaccination. Pune Municipal Corporation health department, immunisation officer, Dr Suryakant Deokar, said that many students in the 12-18 age group are not attending schools regularly because of the festive season.
-
Ludhiana | Khanna police form 6 teams to keep tab on illegal sand mining
Following murderous attack on the teams of mining department by people involved in illegal sand mining in Machhiwara, Khanna police has initiated a drive forming six special teams, led by senior officers, that will patrol along the river sides to keep a tab on the illegal activity during odd hours. Police have identified eight points in Machhiwara alongside Sutlej river from where the accused extract sand illegally at late-night and in wee hours.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics