JEE Advanced 2022: Aryaman Angurman tops Ludhiana district with AIR 321

Aryaman Angurman bagged the top spot in the district by securing an all-India rank (AIR) of 321 in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 results which were announced by National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday.

Aryaman, who is a resident of Salem Tabri and had completed his schooling from Kundan Vidya Mandir, Civil Lines, had earlier topped the district in JEE Main 2022 with an AIR of 197 in his second attempt. He now wants to grab a seat in one of the top IITs and carry out research in physics and robotics.

Aryaman attributed his success to a proper schedule, consistency and dedication. “I never missed classes and was regular with my studies. I like to sing and listen to good music in my leisure time,” he added.

While his father Charan Dass runs hosiery business in Ludhiana, his mother Neelam Devi is a teacher at a government middle school in the city. According to his parents, Aryaman always had a clear vision of becoming a scientist and carrying out research in robotics.

Meanwhile, Keshav Rai secured an AIR of 383. While he secured AIR 854 in JEE Main 2022, he had topped the district in his first attempt with 99.913 percentile, but got 99.83 percentile the second time.

Rai is currently eyeing a seat in the computer science engineering (CSE) branch of IIT Bombay or IIT Delhi. He completed his schooling from BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School in Shastri Nagar.

Rai said, “I studied for around 10-12 hours a day and repeatedly gave mock tests, which really helped me a lot.”

However, Rai expressed disappointment over technical glitches at his exam centre in Mohali, which according to him affected his rank. “There was a major power outage at my centre in Gyan Jyoti Institute, Mohali, and there was no immediate back up due to which screens turned off numerous times. I could have scored better if I was able to concentrate better during the exam”, he added.

His father Dr Azad Rai is a homeopathy medical officer in the Punjab health department and mother Geetika Rai is an ayurvedic doctor.

Meanwhile, Yuval Goyal who earlier bagged AIR 804 in JEE Main, secured AIR 849 in JEE Advanced.

While he completed his Class 10 from Sacred Heart Convent School, Sarabha Nagar, Ludhiana, he did his Class 12 from Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula.

“I want to pursue a career either in computer science or electrical engineering. I hope to get into a good IIT. I used to study for maximum of 9-10 hours a day and also played table tennis and cricket to stay relaxed,” shared Yuval.

Yuval derived inspiration from his elder brother who is a graduate from IIT Bombay.

His father Dr Sunil Kumar is an ENT specialist and rural medical officer in Ludhiana, while his mother Dr Rinkal Gupta is also a government doctor.

Also, Tanish Gupta bagged AIR 808 in the EWS category, but 6280 in the general category. While he completed his Class 10 from DAV Public School, Pakhowal, he did his Class 12 from Delhi.

Despite securing a decent rank, Tanish has already taken admission in the computer science branch of IIIT, Hyderabad, and is keen on continuing his studies there.

“I am very happy with their curriculum and will continue my studies there. But, I am happy about getting a good rank in JEE Advanced too,” shared Tanish, who studied for at least 12 hours daily.

While his father Vishal Gupta is a businessman, his mother Poonam Gupta is a homemaker.

