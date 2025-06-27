JK: Jaish terrorists killed in Udhampur encounter

Ahead of Amarnath Yatra, a terrorist of Jaish -e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit was gunned down during an encounter between security forces and four terrorists in the Basantgarh area of Udhampur district on Thursday morning, army’s Nagrota-based White Knight Corps stated on X. A securityman during a search operation after an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in a remote forested area, in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Thursday. (PTI)

Earlier, a senior police officer said that acting on an intelligence input, a joint operation was launched by the police and the army in Basantgarh during which they came under intense fire, triggering a gunfight. Additional reinforcements were rushed to the area.

Jammu zone IGP Bhim Sen Tuti said the encounter took place around 8:30 am. “The search operation is still on. The situation will become clear after the weather clears. It is a group of four terrorists. We had been monitoring these terrorists for the past year.”

The IGP further said that adequate security arrangements were made for the ensuing Amarnath Yatra. “This time around, we have got more paramilitary companies from the Centre,” he said.

Tuti further informed that this year there shall be road opening parties on the Pathankot -Jammu national highway as well. The Jammu IGP also requested Amarnath pilgrims, who wish to start their Yatra from Jammu, to join only the official convoys for a safe and secure journey from Yatri Niwas base camp at Bhagwati Nagar. “Such pilgrims should avoid independent travel,” he added.

The Basantgarh encounter comes at a time when hardly a week has left for the annual Amarnath pilgrimage that begins July 3. The first batch of pilgrims from Jammu will be flagged off on July 2 for Pahalgam and Baltal-based camps.

Meanwhile, security forces in Udhampur conducted a mock drill on Jammu-Srinagar national highway (NH 44) in view of the pilgrimage that has always remained a “high value” target for the Pakistani terrorists.

On April 22, Pakistani terrorists had attacked unarmed tourists in Pahalgam, leaving 26 dead and scores injured. The attack had compelled India to launch Operation Sindoor on May 6, resulting in strikes on terror camps.

Consequently, India and Pakistan indulged in a conflict from May 7 to 10 before US president Donald Trump claimed he enforced a ceasefire between the two nuclear-armed countries.