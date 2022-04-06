Kabbadi player shot dead after clash at Punjabi University in Patiala
A kabbadi player, Dharminder Singh, was shot dead after a clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday night.
Also read: One more held in international kabaddi player’s murder case
The incident comes after another international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants in Jalandhar on March 14. The police arrested four people and named a Canada-based NRI in the case.
Dharminder, who was the president of the Daun Kalan village kabbadi club, was politically active also. In the run-up to the February 20 Punjab assembly elections, he had left the Shiromani Akali Dal and campaigned for the Aam Aadmi Party in Ghanaur. He had canvassed for another kabbadi player, Gurlal Ghanaur.
According to police sources, rival groups of Daun Kalan and Theri villages clashed in the university on Tuesday evening. After some time, Dharminder represented his villagers during a meeting with the rival group at a dhaba outside the campus. When the talks were on, someone shot him dead.
“We have taken possession of the body and started investigation. So far, four persons behind the murder have been identified,” said Patiala SSP Nanak Singh. He said that police teams have been despatched to arrest the accused and the body has been sent for post-mortem. He denied the involvement of gangsters in this case. “It’s a murder over enmity,” he said, adding eyewitnesses are being questioned.
Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday asked Punjab Police chief VK Bhawra to set up an anti-gangster task force (AGTF) headed by an ADGP-rank officer. Chairing a high-level meeting of the police department, Mann emphasised the need to eradicate organised crime on priority. He assured the officers of requisite manpower, latest equipment and information technology besides adequate funds to the police force “to break the nexus that has already spread its wings in the drug trade and kabaddi sport”.
-
Heatwave to continue in Delhi; mercury to touch 43°C this week: IMD
Delhi is unlikely to see any respite from the prevailing heatwave for at least another week, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. The mercury will soar to 43 degrees Celsius by Saturday in the national capital, the weather department said in its latest forecast. On Wednesday, the temperature reached 36 degrees at around 11.30am. The national capital has been reeling under a heatwave since mid-March with maximum temperature hovering above 40 degrees.
-
Eyewitness to Congress councillor’s murder found dead in Bengal
Kolkata: An eyewitness to a Congress councillor's murder in West Bengal's Purulia district this month was found dead at his home on Wednesday two days after the Calcutta high court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the killing. The councillor, Tapan Kandu, was shot dead on March 13. Kandu's widow, Purnima, has accused police and local TMC leaders of their involvement in the murder. TMC has rubbished the allegations.
-
Eye witness in Congress councillor's murder found hanging; CBI to probe
An eye witness in Congress councillor Tapan Kandu's murder was found dead on Wednesday morning in West Bengal's Purulia district, police said. The body of a close associate of Kandu, Niranjan Baishnab, was found hanging from the ceiling in his house in Jhalda's Baishabpara, they said. Baishnab's body was found on a day the Congress called a 12-hour bandh in Jhalda over Kandu's killing, and TMC forming the civic board in the town.
-
Babul Supriyo faces ‘minority’ challenge in Kolkata by-poll
Kolkata: Babul Supriyo, who quit the Bharatiya Janata Party last year after being dropped from the Union council of ministers and joined West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress, faces a tough contest in the April 12 by-poll to Kolkata's Ballygunge assembly seat. Mukherjee won the seat first as a Congress candidate in a 1971 by-poll and retained it a year later. Supriyo faces a tough challenge given the demographics of the constituency.
-
K'taka CM Bommai likely to meet Amit Shah, JP Nadda in Delhi
India], April 6 (ANI): Elevating the probability of discussing cabinet expansion of his eight-month-old government, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that he is likely to meet Bharatiya Janata Party top brass including JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi during his two-day visit. I am scheduled to meet Union Finance minister Nirmala Seetharaman and discuss issues related to GST.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics