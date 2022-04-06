Kabbadi player shot dead after clash at Punjabi University in Patiala

A kabbadi player, Dharminder Singh, was shot dead after a clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday night.

Also read: One more held in international kabaddi player’s murder case

The incident comes after another international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants in Jalandhar on March 14. The police arrested four people and named a Canada-based NRI in the case.

Dharminder, who was the president of the Daun Kalan village kabbadi club, was politically active also. In the run-up to the February 20 Punjab assembly elections, he had left the Shiromani Akali Dal and campaigned for the Aam Aadmi Party in Ghanaur. He had canvassed for another kabbadi player, Gurlal Ghanaur.

According to police sources, rival groups of Daun Kalan and Theri villages clashed in the university on Tuesday evening. After some time, Dharminder represented his villagers during a meeting with the rival group at a dhaba outside the campus. When the talks were on, someone shot him dead.

“We have taken possession of the body and started investigation. So far, four persons behind the murder have been identified,” said Patiala SSP Nanak Singh. He said that police teams have been despatched to arrest the accused and the body has been sent for post-mortem. He denied the involvement of gangsters in this case. “It’s a murder over enmity,” he said, adding eyewitnesses are being questioned.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday asked Punjab Police chief VK Bhawra to set up an anti-gangster task force (AGTF) headed by an ADGP-rank officer. Chairing a high-level meeting of the police department, Mann emphasised the need to eradicate organised crime on priority. He assured the officers of requisite manpower, latest equipment and information technology besides adequate funds to the police force “to break the nexus that has already spread its wings in the drug trade and kabaddi sport”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON