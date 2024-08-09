Krish takes top honours at IGU’s Northern India Junior Golf meet

Following a play-off, Krish Chawla of Chandigarh emerged winner in the combined A and B category in the age group of 14 to 18 on the concluding day of the IGU’s Northern India Junior Golf Championship held at the Chandigarh Golf Club greens on Friday. In the B category in the age group of 13 to 14, Arjun Veer Shishir from Punjab was the winner with a score of 3 over par 291 over three days. (HT)

A total of 117 players participated in the tournament and after the second day’s cut, 71 players competed for the honours in their respective categories. In the combined A and B category in the age group of 14 to 18, the final day saw three players tied at a score of 9 under par 279 over four days which led to a play-off that was won by Krish.

In the B category in the age group of 13 to 14, Arjun Veer Shishir from Punjab was the winner with a score of 3 over par 291 over three days. With two players tied at 13 over par 229 in the C category, also in the age group of 11 to 13, the winner had to be decided through a play-off that had to be repeated five times and Aditya Misra of Delhi was the eventual winner.

The prizes for the event were given away by club president Ravibir Singh, captain Rohit Singh Dagar and chairman-tournament, handicapping Dr Agnish Rajesh and Paramjit Singh representing the Indian Golf Union.