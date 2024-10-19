LG approves Omar-led cabinet’s resolution on full J&K statehood

Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) lieutenant governor (LG) Manoj Sinha has cleared a resolution passed by chief minister Omar Abdullah-led cabinet urging the Centre to restore the statehood to the Union territory, officials said on Saturday. In the coming days, Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah will travel to New Delhi to hand over the resolution to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (HT File)

The CM will travel to New Delhi to hand over the resolution to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A government statement said the cabinet, which met under Abdullah’s chairmanship on Thursday, had passed a unanimous resolution for the restoration of statehood in its original form.

“The restoration of statehood will be the beginning of a healing process, reclaiming the constitutional rights and protecting the identity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” the statement read.

“The cabinet has authorised the CM to take up the matter with the Prime Minister and Centre for restoration of statehood,” the statement said, adding that protection of Jammu and Kashmir’s a unique identity and constitutional rights of people remains the cornerstone of the newly elected government’s policy.

The cabinet also decided to summon the legislative assembly in Srinagar on November 4 and advised the LG to summon and address the assembly.

“The draft address of the lieutenant governor to the legislative assembly at the commencement of the first session was also placed before the council of ministers, which the council decided shall be further considered and discussed,” a spokesman said.

Political parties on Friday described the resolution, which focused only on statehood and not on Article 370, as an “utter surrender” and a departure from the ruling National Conference (NC) ‘s position.

Various political parties, including the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), People’s Conference (PC) and Awami Ittehad Party (AIP), denounced the move, reminding the NC of its poll promise to “strive to restore (Articles) 370-35A and statehood as before August 5, 2019”, and saying it was a departure from the pre-election stand.

At the time of the abrogation of Article 370, on August 5, 2019, the Prime Minister and home minister had promised restoration of the statehood after delimitation and elections.

On Thursday, a plea seeking a time-bound restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir was mentioned in the Supreme Court for hearing and the apex court has agreed to hear the matter.

On December 11, 2023, the Supreme Court unanimously upheld the revocation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Apart from the restoration of Article 370, the statehood restoration has been the main plank of the NC in the poll campaign.