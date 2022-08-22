Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Lt Col among 4 held by CBI in 22-lakh Ambala Cantt graft case

Lt Col among 4 held by CBI in 22-lakh Ambala Cantt graft case

chandigarh news
Updated on Aug 22, 2022 02:55 AM IST

CBI on Sunday arrested a Lieutenant Colonel and a Subedar Major, both of the Military Engineering Services (MES) in Ambala Cantonment, and two contractors in an alleged ₹22.48 lakh bribery case.

The accused have been identified as Lt Col Rahul Pawar, senior barracks store officer, and Pardeep Kumar, Subedar Major, both of the Military Engineering Services (MES) in Ambala Cantonment, and contractors Dinesh Kumar and Pritpal, referred to as private persons by the CBI. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday arrested a Lieutenant Colonel and a Subedar Major, both of the Military Engineering Services (MES) in Ambala Cantonment, and two contractors in an alleged 22.48 lakh bribery case.

The accused have been identified as Lt Col Rahul Pawar, senior barracks store officer, and Pardeep Kumar, Subedar Major, MES, and contractors Dinesh Kumar and Pritpal, referred to as private persons by the CBI.

Officials said the alleged payment of the bribe was to ensure that most of the tenders/orders from the Ambala Cantonment were awarded to the said private contractors.

“A trap was laid and both the public servants and the said private persons (bribe givers) were caught in the course of a transaction of 22.48 lakh. During searches, 32.50 lakh approximately and incriminating documents were recovered from the premises of the Lt Col and around 16 lakh was also recovered from the possession of the said private persons,” a CBI statement read.

Searches were carried out at several places in the Cantonment that started on Saturday late.

The Central agency said that a case was registered against the accused on the allegations of demanding a bribe at the CBI zonal headquarters in Chandigarh.

The copy of an FIR was yet to be made available, as searches were still underway in Lucknow and Pune, it has been learnt.

CBI spokesperson Ramesh Chandra Joshi said, “All will be presented before a CBI court in Panchkula on Monday.”

There was no official statement issued by the army till the filing of this report.

