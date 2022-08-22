Lt Col among 4 held by CBI in ₹22-lakh Ambala Cantt graft case
CBI on Sunday arrested a Lieutenant Colonel and a Subedar Major, both of the Military Engineering Services (MES) in Ambala Cantonment, and two contractors in an alleged ₹22.48 lakh bribery case.
The accused have been identified as Lt Col Rahul Pawar, senior barracks store officer, and Pardeep Kumar, Subedar Major, MES, and contractors Dinesh Kumar and Pritpal, referred to as private persons by the CBI.
Officials said the alleged payment of the bribe was to ensure that most of the tenders/orders from the Ambala Cantonment were awarded to the said private contractors.
“A trap was laid and both the public servants and the said private persons (bribe givers) were caught in the course of a transaction of ₹22.48 lakh. During searches, ₹32.50 lakh approximately and incriminating documents were recovered from the premises of the Lt Col and around ₹16 lakh was also recovered from the possession of the said private persons,” a CBI statement read.
Searches were carried out at several places in the Cantonment that started on Saturday late.
The Central agency said that a case was registered against the accused on the allegations of demanding a bribe at the CBI zonal headquarters in Chandigarh.
The copy of an FIR was yet to be made available, as searches were still underway in Lucknow and Pune, it has been learnt.
CBI spokesperson Ramesh Chandra Joshi said, “All will be presented before a CBI court in Panchkula on Monday.”
There was no official statement issued by the army till the filing of this report.
SC ruling on village common land: Haryana comes out with fresh instructions after HC stay order
Following the orders of the Punjab and Haryana high court that the June 21 instructions issued by the Haryana government for restoring the village common lands (shamilat deh), which were wrongly partitioned and alienated to gram panchayats be kept in abeyance, the state government has come out with a set of fresh clarificatory instructions. The state government had issued June 21 instructions following an April 7 Supreme Court judgment.
Villagers attack police team in Jind in bid to free accused; 45 booked
A group of villagers on Sunday night allegedly attacked a police team in Jind and tried to free an accused, who had installed the Global Positioning System in the government vehicle of a regional transport officer to track a resident of Safakheri village in the district's location, Aman and share the same with truck drivers to escape challan.
Chandigarh college admissions: Second counselling to be held on August 23, 24
The second counselling for admission into different undergraduate centralised courses in Chandigarh colleges is scheduled to be held on August 23 and 24. After the first counselling, a list of vacant seats in different courses was announced on Saturday, while the department of higher education on Sunday announced the provisional admission lists with allotted colleges for the second counselling. The list was prepared on the basis of merit and applicants' college preferences.
Haryana CM Khattar lays stone of two research centres in Bhiwani
Addressing a gathering at Kharkhari village in Loharu, Khattar said they have set up two milestones by replacing the traditional foodgrain cultivation with new technology as per the needs of the new era. “I am sure that these regional centres will make their mark on the strength of research in our agriculture sector,” the CM said. He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 16 projects worth ₹224.56 crore in Bhiwani.
Drop in rain activity brings prices of seasonal vegetables down in Chandigarh
Punjab Mandi Board supervisor at the Sector 43 apni mandi Harpreet Singh said, “Light rain is good for locally grown vegetables as heavy rain may damage them. The region has received light rain in August, which has brought down the prices of bottle gourd and brinjal to ₹10 per kg. The price of lady finger is also ₹40 per kg, which is low for this time of the year.”
