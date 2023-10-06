Ludhiana: 2 held for vandalising bus, creating ruckus in Model Town

A group of people vandalised a bus and created a ruckus in the Model Town area near Baba Deep Singh Gurdwara on Thursday night. According to eyewitness, the bus reached near Gurdwara Baba Deep Singh from the Golden Temple, Amritsar. Minutes after the driver dropped the pilgrims, at least eight miscreants turned up there and started vandalising the bus. (Getty image)

The Model Town police lodged an FIR and arrested two persons identified as Vishal and Tinku of Shimlpauri, while their aides are yet to be arrested. The accused were reportedly under the influence of drugs.

According to eyewitness, the bus reached near Gurdwara Baba Deep Singh from the Golden Temple, Amritsar. Minutes after the driver dropped the pilgrims, at least eight miscreants turned up there and started vandalising the bus. The accused pelted the bus with stones. It continued for at least 20 minutes. The entire incident was captured in the CCTVs installed near the spot.

Sub-inspector Gurshinder Kaur, SHO at Model Town police station, said that some residents had hired a private bus for a visit to Amritsar to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple. The bus had returned to Ludhiana and was supposed to drop the passengers near Baba Deep Singh Gurdwara. The accused were also passing through the Model Town extension area. They wanted to overtake the bus and asked the driver for the same. However, due to heavy flow of traffic, the driver failed to give them way. The accused intercepted the bus and vandalised it.

They vandalised the bus with baseball bats. They also pelted the bus with stones. However, nobody got hurt. The locals have captured the incident on their smartphones.

The SHO added that the police have registered a case against the accused and arrested two of them. A hunt is on for the arrest of the rest of the accused.

