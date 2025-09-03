Ludhiana: 3 old structures collapse in heritage zones

Two dilapidated buildings in Naughara Mohalla and Soodan Mohalla besides a wall of the Congress Bhawan in the city collapsed on Tuesday. No casualty was reported. A collapsed wall of Congress Bhawan located in clock tower road in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The building in Naughara Mohalla, which was situated near the ancestral house of freedom fighter Sukhdev Thapar, had been already listed under the acquisition process for over a decade. Ashok Thapar, a descendant of martyr Sukhdev Thapar, said, “This building has been in a dangerous condition for years. We have repeatedly requested the authorities to remove it. The delay could have cost lives. There is another building right behind it, which is also in poor condition and urgently needs attention.”

Later in the evening, a portion of an old building collapsed in Soodan Mohalla, sending panic among nearby residents. According to locals, a part of the same structure had collapsed a few years ago too, but no action was taken to secure or demolish it.

Interestingly, the building is believed to have once belonged to the family of industrialist Anand Mahindra, who moved out of Ludhiana decades ago.

Residents have now urged the Municipal Corporation to conduct a fresh survey of all dangerous buildings in the old city areas and carry out immediate demolitions wherever required.

A local resident, Harmeet Singh, said, “We should not have to wait for a disaster to happen. The authorities must act before these buildings become a threat to human life.”