Ludhiana: 4.9 lakh kids to be covered under polio drive

Nearly 4.9 lakh children under 5 years of age will be covered between June 28 and July 2 under the National Pulse Polio campaign, the district health department has said. The arrangements were reviewed on Wednesday during a meeting of the district task force, chaired by assistant commissioner (general) Payal Goyal and civil surgeon Dr Ramandeep Kaur. Representatives of various government departments attended the meeting. The health department has set up 632 polio booths and 438 sub-booths across Ludhiana. (HT File)

Directing officials to work in close coordination, Goyal emphasised that no child should be left out of the immunisation campaign and asked all departments to extend full support to the health department for the smooth conduct of the drive.

Civil surgeon Dr Ramandeep Kaur said the district aims to administer polio drops to around 4.90 lakh children during the campaign. To achieve this, the health department has set up 632 polio booths and 438 sub-booths across Ludhiana.

In addition, 1,535 house-to-house teams, 80 transit teams, and 98 mobile teams have been deployed to reach children in urban, rural, and hard-to-reach areas. A total of 506 supervisors will monitor field operations and ensure effective implementation of the campaign.

Officials said children would be administered polio drops at designated booths on June 28, following which health teams will conduct door-to-door visits to identify and vaccinate children who may have missed the booth-based immunisation. The campaign will continue for three days in rural areas and five days in urban and peri-urban regions.

Dr Kaur appealed to parents and guardians to ensure that every child below five years of age receives polio drops during the campaign, stressing that sustained community participation remains crucial to maintaining India’s polio-free status.

The district administration asked all stakeholders to cooperate to ensure 100% coverage and make the immunisation round a success.