Ludhiana: 6-month Urdu course to begin in January

The district language office here has announced the launch of a new session for its popular six-month Urdu language course, scheduled to begin in January. The course will cost only ₹ 500, and classes will be held for one hour from Monday to Friday at Punjab Bhawan in Ludhiana. (HT File)

Sandeep Sharma, district language officer, said that the course will be open to learners of all ages, with registrations accepted from January 6 to January 15.

Sharma emphasised that the language department of Punjab has been working relentlessly to promote regional languages, including Punjabi, while also offering programmes to teach other languages such as Urdu. This course aims to provide an accessible opportunity for those interested in learning Urdu.

The course, which costs only ₹500, offers a practical learning experience with one-hour class held from Monday to Friday from 5pm to 6pm at Punjab Bhawan. Specially qualified Urdu teachers will conduct the sessions to ensure quality instruction.

Admission forms for the Urdu course can be collected from the district language office, located at Punjabi Bhawan near Bharat Nagar Chowk, Ludhiana, during office hours on working days. For more details or to clarify any queries, prospective students can contact the office at 77650-00367 or 88720-00423.

Sharma said that previous sessions have seen enthusiastic participation, reflecting the growing interest in learning Urdu in the region.