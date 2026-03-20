Ludhiana: Cooler manufacturing unit gutted, stocks destroyed

A cooler manufacturing unit near the dairy complex on Hambran Road was gutted late on Wednesday, ravaging large sections of the facility and incinerating stock and machinery. Tenders from at least four fire stations were pressed into service, with over 30 vehicles deployed. (HT Photo)

No casualties were reported in the incident, fire officials said.

According to fire officials, the fire broke out suddenly at the Samrat Cooler Factory and spread rapidly across the premises.

An employee on night duty first noticed smoke and flames from the unit and alerted the owner, who informed the fire brigade.

Fire officials said they received the call around 11.10 pm and rushed multiple tenders to the spot.

However, the presence of plastic and other highly inflammable material intensified the blaze, while the large expanse of the factory posed significant challenges to firefighting operations.

To contain the inferno, tenders from at least four fire stations were pressed into service, with over 30 vehicles deployed.

Firefighters made repeated trips for water refilling to sustain continuous operations, and the blaze was finally brought under control around 3 am after hours of effort.

The factory, engaged in manufacturing domestic air coolers, ventilation systems and exhaust fans, suffered extensive damage, with finished goods, raw material and machinery reduced to ashes, resulting in heavy financial losses.

The incident also triggered panic in the surrounding area as thick plumes of smoke and towering flames were visible from a distance, prompting residents to step out of their homes.

Officials said the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

“Further investigation is underway in connection with the case,” an official said.