Ludhiana: Father, two sons attacked over old rivalry, FIR registered

A man and his two sons were allegedly attacked by a group of assailants in Kila Mohalla on Thursday night over an old rivalry, leaving one of the sons critically injured, police said, adding that four identified and many unidentified people have been booked in connection with the case. Four identified and many unidentified people have been booked in connection with the case (HT File)

According to the complaint lodged by Radhe Shyam, his elder son Sahil Sharma was on his way to the market on a motorcycle when he was intercepted near Disco Colony by Movish Bains, his father Kuldeep Kumar, alias Vicky Bains, Manav, Satnam Satta and their unidentified associates. The accused allegedly assaulted Sahil with baseball bats and pistol butts.

On receiving information, Radhe Shyam and his younger son Mohit rushed to the spot on a scooter. They were also allegedly attacked when they tried to intervene. Mohit sustained head injuries after being hit with a bat, while Radhe Shyam was also assaulted.

The accused allegedly vandalised their scooter and snatched a gold chain from Radhe Shyam before fleeing the spot.

Locals took the injured to a nearby hospital. While Radhe Shyam and Mohit were discharged after first aid, Sahil Sharma remains in a serious condition and is undergoing treatment at CMC Hospital.

Police said the attack is believed to be linked to an ongoing dispute, with Sahil reportedly targeted due to his association with another individual involved in the rivalry.

A case has been registered at Division Number 4 police station against the named accused and other unidentified persons under Sections 115(2), 126(2), 324(4), 351(1), 191(3) and 190 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.