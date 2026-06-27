Ludhiana gets its first dedicated methadone clinic at civil hospital

Punjab health minister Dr Balbir Singh on Friday inaugurated the state’s first dedicated methadone maintenance therapy (MMT) clinic at the civil hospital here, while virtually launching five similar centres across Punjab to expand access to evidence-based treatment for people with opioid dependence. State health minister Dr Balbir Singh during the inauguration of the methadone maintenance therapy clinic at civil hospital. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The clinic has been established under the state’s ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ campaign and will provide outpatient services, including supervised methadone therapy, psychiatric consultation, psychological counselling, relapse prevention, family counselling and regular follow-up. Patients will receive treatment at the clinic and return home the same day, while those requiring prolonged medical care or rehabilitation can be admitted to the de-addiction facilities already functioning at the civil hospital.

Addressing the gathering, the minister said opioid dependence should be addressed through a combination of medical treatment, counselling and rehabilitation alongside enforcement against drug trafficking. He said the government was expanding scientific de-addiction services to ensure that patients receive specialised treatment closer to their homes and are supported through long-term recovery.

Health department officials said the clinic would follow a multidisciplinary treatment model aimed at improving treatment adherence, reducing relapse and facilitating the social reintegration of individuals recovering from opioid dependence.

The minister said methadone maintenance therapy, recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and implemented under National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) guidelines, is an internationally accepted treatment for opioid dependence.

He said the therapy helps manage withdrawal symptoms and drug cravings, enabling patients to remain engaged in treatment while reducing the health risks associated with opioid use.

Besides Ludhiana, similar MMT clinics were inaugurated at district hospitals in Jalandhar, Gurdaspur, Mohali and Faridkot, besides Government Medical College, Patiala, taking specialised opioid substitution treatment to more districts across the state.

Ludhiana East MLA Daljit Singh Grewal (Bhola) said the government was pursuing a two-pronged approach by intensifying action against drug traffickers while simultaneously expanding treatment and rehabilitation services for individuals battling addiction.

The health minister urged families to encourage people with substance dependence to seek timely medical intervention and counselling, stating that early treatment improves the prospects of sustained recovery.

Among those present were civil surgeon Dr Ramandeep Kaur, mental health nodal officer Dr Sandeep Bhola, OSD to the health minister Shalin Mitra, senior health department officials, psychiatrists and members of the district administration.