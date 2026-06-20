Ludhiana: Govt teachers seek exemption from survey duties

A delegation of the Democratic Teachers Front (DTF), on Friday met deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain and urged the administration to stop the alleged forced deployment of teachers for the ongoing drug and socio-economic survey being conducted by the Punjab government. The delegation with the deputy commissioner in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

Led by district general secretary Rupinder Pal Gill, the delegation submitted a memorandum and held detailed discussions with DC regarding the increasing burden of non-academic duties on government school teachers. Representatives of the Democratic Employees Federation and other teacher organisations were also part of the delegation.

Teacher leaders said government school teachers have been engaged in various non-teaching assignments for the past two months, adversely affecting the studies of lakhs of students across the state. They alleged that teachers are already busy performing duties related to booth level officer (BLOs) work and the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, while thousands have also been assigned responsibilities for Census 2027.

The leaders further claimed that teachers are now compelled to participate in the Punjab government’s drug and socio-economic survey despite official claims that the exercise is voluntary. According to them, the survey guidelines clearly state that only those employees willing to perform the duty should be assigned the work. However, they alleged that officials at the sub-divisional and tehsil levels are deploying teachers against their wishes.

The delegation also accused the administration of adopting a discriminatory approach while assigning duties. They said several teachers who have already completed one government assignment are repeatedly being given additional responsibilities, while some employees are never assigned such duties.

Gill said, “During the meeting, DC Jain assured us that our concerns would be examined.” According to teacher leaders, the DC agreed that teachers who have already performed census or other government duties should not be assigned drug survey work again. “He also assured us that necessary instructions would be issued to the concerned officials in this regard,” added Gill.