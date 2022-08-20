Ludhiana | Health dept collects 6 milk samples to check adulteration
A total of 12 samples, including milk, cheese, ghee, pulses samples etc, were collected by a team of food inspectors in Ludhiana to check adulteration
The district health department collected six samples of milk from dairy units/shops in Sidhwan Bet area and Jagraon on Saturday.
A total of 12 samples, including milk, cheese, ghee, pulses samples etc, were collected by a team of food inspectors.
District health officer (DHO) Dr Gurpreet Singh said the samples were being collected as per the directions of the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA), Punjab, with a focus on checking milk adulteration.
The samples have been sent to the laboratory and required action will be taken, if anomalies are found. The inspections will continue in the coming days to keep a check on adulteration, especially during the festival season.
Covid testing in Pune city limits reported a decline
The samples collected for Covid testing within the Pune Municipal Corporation limits since the start of August is 24,162, which is less as compared to previous months. The figure in July was 12,848. Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation reported 69 cases and rural Pune 32 cases. The Centre in August has directed state governments to increase testing for Covid and monitor cases.
PCB , KCB missing in grant aid given to 44 cantonments in country
Pune Cantonment Board and Khadki Cantonment Board did not find their place in the list despite being financially starved for the past five years. Both Pune and Khadki cantonment boards are facing severe fund shortage which has affected the administrative working of the twin board administrations. Only July 8, the state urban department had sent a letter to CEOs of seven cantonments comprising Ahmednagar, Aurangabad, Dehu road, Deolali, Kamptee, Khadki and Pune.
African swine fever: Punjab govt to give compensation for culling of pigs
Punjab Animal Husbandry Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar on Saturday said the state government will provide due compensation for the culling of pigs following the detection of African swine fever in the animals. The compensation will be given according to the policy of the Centre. African swine fever was detected in samples which were sent from Patiala district for testing. The minister said the compensation will be given only for the culling done by the department.
Ludhiana | Upload data by August 23: DEO pulls up schools
Coming down heavily on private schools for not uploading their school data regularly on the e-Punjab web portal, district education officer Jaswinder Kaur directed them to upload the required information by August 23 to avoid any stringent action, including disaffiliation. The DEO, in her order, directed schools, including aided, central schools, adarsh schools, associated schools, and schools affiliated with CBSE, ICSE or PSEB, to immediately upload their respective data on the state education portal.
Aiming to empower women cops, Himachal govt planning to establish crèches at police stations
With the aim to empower women cops, the Himachal Pradesh government has mooted a proposal to set up creche facilities at police stations and battalions. The strength of the women cops now stands at 15 HPPS officers, eight HPS officers, 13 inspectors, 28 sub-inspectors, 45 assistant inspectors 100 constables and 2,136 constables. Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur during his budget speech announced that recruitment of women would be increased to 25%.
