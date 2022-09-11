Ludhiana | Khanna police form 6 teams to keep tab on illegal sand mining
According to Ludhiana police, since they have started patrolling, no case of illegal mining has been reported
Following murderous attack on the teams of mining department by people involved in illegal sand mining in Machhiwara, Khanna police has initiated a drive forming six special teams, led by senior officers, that will patrol along the river sides to keep a tab on the illegal activity during odd hours.
According to police, since they have started patrolling, no case of illegal mining has been reported.
Police have identified eight points in Machhiwara alongside Sutlej river from where the accused extract sand illegally at late-night and in wee hours.
The teams have been asked to conduct checking, especially during late-nights and in wee hours. Police are also in contact with residents of local villages asking villagers to alert them if they suspect illegal activities along the river banks.
The locals told police that the accused used to drive recklessly causing mishaps. Roads of the villages have also been damaged by the heavy vehicles used by the accused involved in illegal mining.
Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Khanna) Harpal Singh Grewal said each team has 20 to 25 police personnel. While conducting checking, the teams can take help of local police stations also, he added.
Past incident
On August 28, miscreants accused of illegal sand mining had attempted murder on the employees of mining department in Tandimand village of Machhiwara. When the mining department officials had reached the spot to deter the illegal activity, the accused assaulted them and also tried to run over them with tractor trolleys.
Machhiwara police had lodged a case against Sunil Singh of Gaunsgarh village of Machhiwara, Pindi, Gurpreet Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Amrik Singh— all residents of Tandimand village— and their aides.
-
U.P. govt to help Dalit groups become entrepreneurs
The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to give preference to Dalits who come in groups and in form of societies, seeking various benefits to become entrepreneurs. The government has set up project implementation units (PIUs) in every district that will help these Dalit groups to successfully roll out their business ventures. “The government is also interacting with corporate houses for marketing of products manufactured by these groups of Dalit entrepreneurs,” Lalji Nirmal, chairman, Uttar Pradesh Scheduled Caste Finance and Development Corporation further said.
-
Four surveys indicate BJP’s victory in Himachal, claims CM
Dharamshala: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday said that independent agencies have done four surveys in Himachal all of which have forecasted the repeat of the BJP government in the state. “Is Baar Taaz Nahi Rivaz Badlega (It is a tradition, not the government that will change),” he said.
-
CM directs officials to assess drought-like situation in various Bihar districts
On Saturday, Chief minister Nitish Kumar had issued a slew of instructions to the agriculture and disaster management department during a review meeting held to assess the situation in various districts and had stressed that seed distribution to farmers under a contingency crop plan should be fast-tracked. “We have not assessed how much would be the rice production. But it will not as high as last few years when the paddy coverage was high,” said an agriculture officer.
-
Four youths held for ‘gang-raping’ girl in U.P.’s Lakhimpur Kheri
Mohammadi kotwali police on Sunday arrested four of the five youths who allegedly gang-raped a teenage girl at a village in Lakhimpur Kheri district on Saturday night. “Four of the five accused who had been identified by the survivor in her statement to the magistrate have been arrested and sent to jail. The fifth accused named in the FIR is in custody for interrogation. All accused are adults,” additional superintendent of police, Kheri, Arun Kumar Singh told HT.
-
Ghulam Nabi Azad to announce new party in 10 days
Baramulla Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday announced that Azad will announce a new party in ten days. Azad, who resigned from Congress party ending a five-decade-long association, said that the first unit of his political outfit would be formed in Jammu and Kashmir in view of impending assembly polls.
