Ludhiana: PSPCL snaps power supply to private school

In a stern crackdown against errant consumers, the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) on Wednesday disconnected the electricity supply to a private school in Sarabha Nagar after it was found repeatedly indulging in unauthorised use of power and failing to clear penalties exceeding ₹30 lakh, officials familiar with the matter said. The malpractice came to light during an on-site inspection in March 2025, conducted following a complaint. (HT Photo)

Of the total amount, ₹17.81 lakh was imposed in March 2025, while an additional ₹13 lakh penalty was slapped in January this year. According to officials, the school — New High School — was illegally supplying electricity to a neighbouring institution through its sanctioned connection, in blatant violation of Section 126 of the Electricity Act, 2003 and the Electricity Supply Code, 2014. The malpractice came to light during an on-site inspection in March 2025, conducted following a complaint.

At the time of inspection, the school’s sanctioned load of 210 kW was being diverted to another institution, prompting the department to impose a penalty of ₹17.81 lakh.

The school administration challenged the action before the PSPCL appellate authority, but in its December 24 order, the authority dismissed the appeal and upheld the department’s action.

However, during a subsequent follow-up inspection, officials found that the school had once again flouted regulations, leading to the imposition of another penalty of ₹13 lakh on January 15, which also remained unpaid.

With repeated warnings going unheeded, the power department finally took decisive action and disconnected the electricity supply. “Illegal use of electricity will not be tolerated. Such penalties are imposed to protect honest consumers,” said a senior official from the Aggar Nagar division, requesting anonymity.

Officials confirmed that the school has so far deposited around ₹10 lakh, but a substantial amount is still outstanding. “Power supply will be restored only after the entire penalty is cleared. Any attempt to illegally reconnect the supply will invite stringent legal action,” the official added.