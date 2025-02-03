Menu Explore
Ludhiana sees warmest January in 7 years, rainfall lowest in decade

ByRakshit Sharma, Ludhiana
Feb 03, 2025 10:43 PM IST

Compared to last year, the average maximum temperature increased over 5°; in 2018, the mean maximum temperature for the month was same (18.7° Celsius)

At 18.7° Celsius, the city’s average January maximum temperature was the highest in seven years. The month saw just 6.8 mm rain, making it the driest for the city since 2014.

The reason behind the sudden rise in the mean temperature is climate variability due to climate change, according to Pavneet Kaur Kingra, head of the department of climate change and agricultural meteorology, Punjab Agricultural University. (HT File photo for representation)


Compared to last year, the average maximum temperature increased over 5°. In 2018, the mean maximum temperature for the month was same (18.7° Celsius). It was 18.5° Celsius in 2019, 16.5° in 2020, 16.9° in 2021, 15.7° in 2022, 16.5° in 2023 and 13.5° in 2024.

The normal average maximum temperature for the month is 18° Celsius. On 29 January, the maximum temperature was recorded at 24° Celsius. The last time the mercury crossed 24° Celsius in January was also in 2018.

This is a sharp contrast from last January which saw long cold waves and foggy days. The mercury fell to 1° Celsius last year. Meanwhile, this time the temperature didn’t go below 4° Celsius.

The reason behind the sudden rise in the mean temperature is climate variability due to climate change, according to Pavneet Kaur Kingra, head of the department of climate change and agricultural meteorology, Punjab Agricultural University.

Another reason behind the high maximum temperature is lack of rain as there were no strong western disturbances this year. In fact, Ludhiana recorded the driest January since 2014. This January saw only 6.8 mm rain. The normal for the month is 28.3 mm. The rain was 16.4 mm in 2024, 32.1 mm in 2023, 113.4 mm in 2022, 11 mm in 2021, 39.8 mm in 2020, 66 mm in 2019, 18.4 mm in 2018, 46 mm in 2017, 19.4 mm in 2016, 24.6 mm in 2015 and 55.5 mm in 2014.

However, after a warm month, February has opened on a cold note. The maximum temperature has stayed below normal since February 1 when the maximum temperature was 18° Celsius. It was 17.8° on February 2 against a normal of 19.7° Celsius. The temperature stayed below normal on Monday as well at 18.4° Celsius.

