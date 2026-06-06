Ludhiana: Staff shortage affects consumer services at PSPCL’s division office

At a time when summer-related power complaints and billing issues are on the rise, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited’s (PSPCL) Agar Nagar division has flagged a manpower crunch caused by the deputation of employees for Census and voter revision duties, warning that consumer services for nearly 1.5 lakh electricity consumers are being adversely affected. The Agar Nagar division caters to nearly 1.5 lakh consumers through its three units and is currently grappling with increased public footfall amid peak summer season. (HT File)

In a communication to higher authorities, the division stated that several employees handling commercial, accounts and consumer-related work had been assigned to Census operations and Special Intensive Revision (SIR) duties, leaving key consumer-facing services understaffed. The division has sought exemption for the deputed employees, citing mounting pressure on its day-to-day functioning.

According to officials, seven employees have been deployed for Census work, while two others have been assigned SIR duties. The Agar Nagar division caters to nearly 1.5 lakh consumers through its three units and is currently grappling with increased public footfall amid the peak summer season. The staff shortage has begun affecting services at divisional offices and Suvidha Centres, where consumers visit for bill corrections, meter-related issues, payment disputes and other electricity-related grievances.

Officials said delays in processing requests and longer waiting times have become increasingly common in recent weeks.

Rajesh Kumar, a resident of BRS Nagar, said he recently visited the office to get a billing discrepancy rectified but was asked to return on another day as the concerned employee was unavailable. “People take leave from work and spend hours visiting the office, only to find that the staff dealing with their issue is not available. We are being forced to make repeated trips for routine work,” he said.

Another consumer, Gurpreet Singh, who approached the division with a meter-related query, said the shortage of staff was evident across the office. “The employees present were trying to assist everyone, but there were simply not enough people. I waited for a long time and still could not get complete information regarding my issue,” he said.

An official familiar with the situation said consumer footfall had increased significantly

due to a rise in billing-related grievances and power supply complaints. “Consumers are arriving in large numbers because of billing issues and power-related complaints, but staff availability has become a major challenge. In some cases, people have to return without getting their work done,” the official said.

A senior officer acknowledged that the situation at the division’s Suvidha Centre had become particularly difficult.

“The Suvidha Centre has virtually become handicapped. We were already functioning with limited manpower and, after employees were deputed for Census duty, very few regular employees have been left available for public dealing,” the officer said.

The issue has surfaced during one of the busiest periods for the power utility. Besides routine summer-related complaints, the ongoing paddy season has increased consumer interaction with the department, while the meter readers’ agitation has pushed more consumers towards divisional offices for billing-related assistance.

Chief engineer, PSPCL Central Zone, Jagdev Singh Hans, said the corporation was aware of the staffing challenges being faced by certain field offices. “The issue has been brought to the notice of the management. Efforts are being made to ensure that consumer services continue smoothly and that inconvenience to consumers is minimised,” Hans said. Employee representatives said the latest deputation had exposed the extent of manpower shortages within the utility. They warned that unless additional staff is provided or existing manpower constraints are addressed, consumer services could come under further pressure during the peak summer months.