Ludhiana: Stopped from playing loud music, man bludgeons father to death, arrested
The Hathur police have nabbed a 25-year-old man for bludgeoning his father to death at Lakha village in Jagraon on Monday night after being stopped from playing loud music.
The accused, identified as Karam Singh, who worked as a daily wage labourer, has been booked for the murder of his father Jagroop Singh Jupa, 55.
The case has been registered based on the complaint of the victim’s elder son Davinder Singh.
Davinder said that Karam used to regularly quarrel with his father over petty issues. At around 9:30 pm on Monday, Karam started playing loud music, to which Jagroop objected and they got into an argument.
Davinder Singh said that his brother and father soon started exchanging blows, following which Karam pulled out a wooden log and charged at Jagroop.
Davinder and Jagroop ran outside the house, but Karam chased down his father and bludgeoned him to death on the spot. After killing his father, he tried to escape, but the locals informed the police. Soon after receiving the information, the cops swung into action and arrested the accused.
He was presented before the court and sent to two days in police remand, said investigating officer Hardeep Singh.
2.6kg heroin concealed in tractor’s drawbar seized in Amritsar
AMRITSAR The Border Security Force on Wednesday recovered 2.6kg of heroin that was concealed in a tractor's drawbar near Bhindi Nain village in Amritsar situated along the India-Pakistan border.
India repatriates four Pak nationals via Attari border
In a goodwill gesture, India on Wednesday repatriated four Pakistani nationals, who were arrested for illegally crossing over to India, via the Attari-Wagah border. Ali Hassan (19), Muhammad Niwaz (38), Shah Niwaz (70) of Lahore and Khuda Bai (70), were handed over to the Pakistan Rangers by the Border Security Force at the zero line after their immigration-related formalities were checked at the Attari integrated check post.
Army jawan cremated with military honours in Ferozepur
Ferozepur: Army jawan Kuldeep Singh, 29, who died reportedly due to heart attack during duty at the Indo-China Border in Ladakh on Monday, was cremated with military honours at hKuldeep'snative Lauhuke Kalan village in Zira block of Ferozepur on Wednesday. Kuldeep joined the army in 2014 and was in the 21 Sikh Punjab Regiment. He is survived by his wife, son, mother, elder brother and three sisters.
LU Ex-VC found involved in 2019 LU LLB paper leak in departmental inquiry
Former registrar and officiating vice chancellor of Lucknow University, and present registrar of Sampurnanand Sanskrit University, Varanasi, SK Shukla was suspended on Wednesday. The state government took the decision for Shukla's alleged involvement in the 2019 LU LLB question paper leak case. “Prima facie SK Shukla was found involved in LLB question paper leak in Lucknow University. This fact came to light in a departmental inquiry,” higher education minister, Yogendra Upadhyay said.
Agriculture dept flying squad seizes unauthorised pesticides in Bathinda
A day after it was formed, the flying squad of the agriculture department seized unauthorised bio-stimulants and suspected stocks of pesticides from different places in Bathinda on Wednesday. Joint director of the department JPS Grewal, who led the team, said seven commercial establishments were inspected and a stock including 2,400kg organic manure, more than 700 litres of humic acid and 190 litres of seaweed was seized. Samples of all sized items were taken for examination.
