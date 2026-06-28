Ludhiana: Two held for assault on restaurant staff

The PAU police have arrested two persons for allegedly assaulting employees of a restaurant in the South City area after accusing them of staring at them. The incident took place during the intervening night of June 23 and 24, when the accused, along with their aides, allegedly attacked the restaurant workers. Two accused have been arrested, while efforts are underway to trace and arrest the remaining accused. (HT File)

One of the employees sustained serious injuries and received 11 stitches on his head, while two mobile phones were also allegedly snatched during the attack.

The arrested accused have been identified as Surjit Singh alias Mota and Gurpreet Singh alias Mani, both residents of village Jassowal. Their alleged accomplices — Amandeep Singh, Jaspreet Singh alias Jassa of village Tugal, and Aman Singh — are yet to be arrested.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of restaurant owner Jasmeet Singh. In his statement, Jasmeet said that after closing the restaurant for the day, some employees were standing outside the eatery when the accused arrived there in a car. The accused, who were allegedly under the influence of liquor, started abusing the employees, accusing them of staring at them.

When the employees objected, the accused allegedly attacked them. The workers ran inside the restaurant, but the accused followed them and allegedly thrashed them before fleeing from the spot while threatening them.

Head constable Ram Naresh, the investigating officer, said a case has been registered under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 3(5) (common intention) and 304(2) (snatching) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

He added that two accused have been arrested, while efforts are underway to trace and arrest the remaining accused.