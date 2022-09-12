Ludhiana | Unaided colleges teachers seek 7th UGC pay scale
Submitting a letter to chief minister Bhagwant Mann, professor Tarun Ghai, spokesperson for the Association of Unaided College Teachers- Punjab and Chandigarh (AUCT), said, “There are over 400 unaided colleges in Punjab which have over 5,000 teachers.The government has announced the implementation of the 7th pay commission in government universities and aided colleges, we request the government to also include unaided colleges in the notification.
After the announcement by the Punjab government to implement the UGC pay scales for teachers in government colleges and universities, the Association of Unaided College Teachers has demanded the inclusion of unaided colleges in the notification to be issued by the government.
He said there are thousands of teachers who are working against unaided posts in both aided and unaided colleges. As these colleges have obtained NOCs from the state government, it is mandatory for them to follow the rules and regulations of the UGC, the state government and affiliating university, he added.
Professor Jaspal Singh, general secretary of the association, said, “There are 1,925 teachers working against aided posts in different colleges of Punjab and are struggling for their pay fixation. As the basic pay has increased to ₹57,700 as per the 7th pay commission, many private colleges have started firing teachers.”
He said those teachers are living under the fear of the college management; in order to raise the standard of higher education in the state, the government should take action on behalf of teachers.
Mysuru royal family recalls 1961 visit of Queen Elizabeth II to Bengaluru
With the demise of Queen Elizabeth II in England, the princess of the erstwhile Mysuru royal family, Kamakshi Devi Wadiyar recollected the fond memories of her visit to Bengaluru in 1961. “I was only eight when Her Majesty visited Bengaluru. My father, the Rajya Pramukh of the state, Maharaja Jayachamarajendra Wadeyar, received the queen at the airport. Along with my mother and siblings, I stood watching her arrival from a distance,” Kamakshi Devi recalled.
K’taka CM increases solatium for forest staff to ₹50 lakh
The Karnataka government will hike the solatium from the existing ₹30 lakh to ₹50 lakh, aimed at ensuring stability and social security to the families of forest officials who died in the line of duty, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday. “You protect the forest, the government will protect you,” he said. This year, an afforestation program will be taken up at a cost of ₹100 crore.
Mathematical proficiency of Class 3 Maha students behind national average: study
Students of Class 3 in Maharashtra government schools have not fared well in mathematical proficiency as compared to the national average, according to a survey conducted by the National Council of Educational Research and Training. In other categories, such as time measurement, volume measurements and calendar reading, students from Maharashtra have performed near to the national average. In English, Hindi and Marathi languages, Maharashtra students have performed better than the national average.
People dissatisfied with Bharatiya Janata Party rule: Akhilesh Yadav
Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday attacked the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party calling it “both corrupt and conspiratorial”. He said people were dissatisfied with the BJP rule amid all the 'hate-mongering'. “The BJP engages in negative publicity (against adversaries). Baseless and absurd things are being spread about the Samajwadi Party,” he observed. Taking about the previous Samajwadi Party government, Akhilesh said it was a period that saw investments came and development.
Elderly woman, son commit suicide in Ludhiana
Tragedy hit a Raikot family twice as a 35-year-old man ended life by consuming poison after finding out that his mother had committed suicide by jumping into a canal. The man had two children, while his wife used to live separately following a matrimonial dispute Police said the body of the 65-year-old woman, who was a resident of New Model Town, Raikot, was fished out from Daddahoor Canal Bridge on Saturday.
