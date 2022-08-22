Ludhiana: Uncle arrested for 8-yr-old boy’s murder

Police on Sunday arrested a man for murdering his 8-year-old nephew, who had been missing for the past three days and was found dead in Sidhwan Canal near Harnampura village, Sahnewal.

The accused has been identified as Swarn Singh, who is a supplier of fried savoury.

Police said that Swarn had murdered the boy, Sehajpreet Singh of Laal Quarters, Basti Abdullapur, by pushing him into the canal. They added that Swarn resented the child’s parents as they used to taunt him for his attachment towards his elderly mother, so he decided to take revenge by murdering their child.

Simranjit Kaur, the victim’s mother, said that her son was playing outdoors on Thursday night, when he suddenly went missing. They had filed a police complaint on August 19 and staged a protest outside Model Town police station, alleging inaction.

The family also made posters of the missing child and kicked off a campaign on social networking sites in search of him. They had also announced a cash reward for information about the boy.

Harish Behl, assistant commissioner of police (ACP, Civil Lines), said when they scanned CCTV footage, they found Swarn taking the boy with him. He was seen asking Sehajpreet to leave his cycle on the roadside in Millarganj and taking him somewhere on a motorcycle.

“When questioned, Swarn started making excuses. He claimed that he was taking the boy to Amritsar to pay obeisance at Shri Harmandir Sahib. He claimed that when they stopped near Jalandhar Bypass to buy fruits, Sehajpreet went missing,” said the ACP.

“Swarn’s statements seemed fishy, following which police sped up investigation. The suspect was captured taking the boy to Gurudwara Katana Sahib from Jalandhar Bypass on CCTV, from where he took him to Gurudwara Sahib in Ajnod where they stayed on Thursday night. On Friday morning, Swarn was captured returning home alone. On being grilled, he confessed to the crime. He told us that he had thrown the boy in the canal, following which the body was recovered,” he added.

Swarn is the elder brother of the victim’s father Jagjeet Singh.

A father waits with son’s favourite shoes

Sehajpreet was the lone son of Jagjeet Singh and Simranjit Kaur and the youngest of three siblings. His eldest sister is married.

Jagjeet Singh drives a pickup auto. He said Sehajpreet was born 14 years after their marriage. Jagjeet has been crying continuously with Sehajpreet’s favourite Crocs shoes in his hands and hoping that his son comes and wears them.

“Sehajpreet was fond of colourful Crocs shoes and asked me to bring him a pair. I bought a new pair on Thursday, but when I returned home to surprise Sehajpreet with them, I was shocked to find that he was missing,” said Jagjeet.

Sehajpreet used to play tabla at a local gurdwara, which made him popular among local residents.