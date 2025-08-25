Search
Ludhiana: Uttam Nagar man rapes 15-yr-old girl, arrested

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Published on: Aug 25, 2025 03:00 am IST

The Focal point police arrested a Uttam Nagar resident for raping a 15-year-old neighbour after finding her alone in the rented accommodation.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of the mother of the victim. (HT Photo)
The accused has been identified as 21-year-old Rehman. The accused was produced before the court on Sunday. The court remanded the accused two days in police custody for questioning.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of the mother of the victim. The complainant stated that her husband and she work to run the family, while their 15-year-old daughter used to stay at home.

The complainant stated that on Saturday a neighbour telephoned her and informed that her daughter was crying. She rushed to the house. On being asked her daughter told her that their neighbour Rehman has raped her after barging in the house. The accused escaped after threatening her to keep mum.

ASI Gurmeet Singh, who is investigating the case, stated that an FIR under section 64 of BNS, and section 4 of Protection of children from sexual offences (POCSO) act has been lodged against the accused. Soon after lodging the FIR the police arrested the accused.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Uttam Nagar man rapes 15-yr-old girl, arrested
