Ludhiana: Over 700 devp proposals to be tabled in F&CC meet

The Ludhiana MC is set to table nearly 700 new development proposals during the Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) meeting scheduled for Monday. The list includes projects related to road repairs, sewerage, installation of tiles, laying of tubewells, and other civic improvement works across different city wards. An MC official admitted that several approved projects are yet to begin due to budget constraints and procedural delays. (HT Photo)

However, questions are being raised over the effectiveness of such meetings, as a majority of projects cleared in earlier sessions have not taken off on the ground. Sources said that in the past three F&CC meetings, more than 700 agendas were approved, yet most of them remain confined to paperwork. The civic body’s financial crunch has further slowed down the pace of development, leaving residents disappointed.

An MC official admitted that several approved projects are yet to begin due to budget constraints and procedural delays. "Funds are limited, and the priority is to complete ongoing works first. The new proposals will be considered based on urgency and financial feasibility," the official said.

The F&CC meeting, to be chaired by the MC commissioner, will also review pending works and ongoing projects under the Smart City and AMRUT schemes. Councillors are expected to press for early approval of local projects, especially those related to basic amenities such as roads, drainage, and water supply.

Sources in the civic body said that most of the proposals are being repeated by councillors who are under pressure from residents to get visible work done before the end of their term. “Many of these works have been approved earlier, but due to lack of funds, they were not executed. Still, new proposals keep getting added, which only increases the backlog,” a senior official said.

Meanwhile, residents have expressed frustration over the slow pace of development and the growing list of unfulfilled promises. “Every few months, the MC passes hundreds of projects, but on ground nothing changes. Roads remain broken, drains are choked, and lights don’t work properly,” said Jaskaran Singh, resident of Model Town.