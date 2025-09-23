Ludhiana: Paddy procurement season on, but no grain in Ludhiana mandis

A week after the paddy procurement season officially began across Punjab, Ludhiana district has yet to see the arrival of a single grain at its mandis, officials familiar with the matter said. They further attributed the slow trend of arrivals to the parmal rice variety, which is procured by the government, still standing tall in the fields. Paddy arrivals in prominent mandis are expected to pick up around September 25. (HT Photo)

Explaining the situation, Gurmatpal Gill, district mandi officer, said, “Presently, the mandis are witnessing only the arrival of Basmati rice, which is purchased round the year by private players at rates ranging from ₹2,450 to ₹3,550 per quintal. This is unrelated to the government’s procurement season, he clarified.

He added that paddy arrivals in prominent mandis such as Khanna, Jagraon, and Machhiwara are expected to pick up around September 25 to 26 at a Minimum Support Price of ₹2,389 per quintal. Whereas, in rural belts of Ludhiana district, including Baddowal, Ayali Kalan, Sidhwan Bet, and Raikot, harvesting is likely to start slightly later.

Meanwhile, Gurdeep Singh, chief agriculture officer explained the difference in arrivals by stating, “Farmers in Ludhiana East, which accommodates major mandis such as Khanna, Jagraon, Machhiwara, and Matterwara, mainly prefer to grow potatoes immediately after paddy harvesting. Growers who clear their fields early tend to prefer the major mandis, which are fully equipped for smooth procurement and lifting. In rural belts, temporary mandis are set up later on as arrivals take more time.”

Poor sanitation despite readiness claims

Despite claims by the district administration that mandis are ready for procurement, several mandis in the district have been struggling with poor sanitation, with heaps of garbage strewn around during the initial days of the season.

Acknowledging this, district mandi officer Gill said, “Most mandis were ready, but a few were overgrown with grass and filth due to the rains. These areas have since been cleared, resulting in temporary garbage heaps. They will be fully ready by the first week of October.”

He further added, “All necessary arrangements have been completed. A total of 108 procurement centres in Ludhiana district have been set up with gunny bags, weighing scales, and storage facilities. The mandis are fully prepared, and lifting and payments will begin as soon as arrivals start.”

Monsoon, floods cause delays

Addressing concerns about flood-related delays, district agriculture officer Gurdeep Singh clarified, “Flooding is not the primary reason for the late arrivals. While some villages along the Sutlej river have experienced crop damage, it is limited to around 500 acres of farmland.”

He added that officials from the agriculture and revenue departments are currently assessing the situation. “The exact damage cannot yet be confirmed, but preliminary estimates put it around 500 acres. He further added that as the current weather conditions are hot and humid, and farmers are expected to start harvesting around the first week of October.

DC urges farmers to bring only dry paddy to Mandis

Deputy commissioner (DC) Himanshu Jain on Monday urged farmers to bring only dry paddy with 17% or lower moisture content to the mandis to ensure smooth procurement.

He stated that combine harvesters have been instructed to operate between 10 am and 6 pm, and warned that strict action, including seizure of combines, will be taken in case of violations. Jain assured farmers that adhering to these guidelines would allow them to sell their crops without any difficulty.