Man hung upside down in well over theft suspicion in Hisar

A man was allegedly thrashed and hung upside down inside a well over suspicion of stealing a water-pump motor from an agricultural field in Hansi district, police said on Friday. The incident took place in Sorkhi village under Bas police station area. (HT Photo for representation)

A purported video of the incident, showing a man tied with ropes and suspended upside down inside a well, went viral on social media, prompting the police to lodge a first information report (FIR) in the matter.

In the clip, the suspended man is seen screaming in desperation, while people nearby are heard questioning him and seeking information about incidents of theft.

The incident took place in Sorkhi village under Bas police station area. Police said some locals accused the 32-year-old man of stealing a water-pump motor.

Praveen, Sorkhi police post in-charge, said a case has been registered based on the victim’s statement, and an investigation into the incident is underway. The victim, named Baru, belongs to a Dalit community and is a resident of the same village, the officer said.

A case under sections 109 (1) (attempt to murder) and 126 (2) (wrongful restraint) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, has been registered against five named accused and other unidentified persons, police said.

In the viral video, the victim is initially seen hanging upside down inside the well, while later scenes show him being pulled out and assaulted. Villagers claimed multiple water-pump motors had been stolen from agricultural fields in the area within a week, and they were keeping a vigil to catch the thief.

They alleged that on June 1, some villagers spotted Baru on the field and caught him over suspicion of theft. Subsequently, they began questioning the man and later hung him upside down. It was during this time that the purported video was recorded.

Baru, however, maintained that he is innocent, and demanded legal action against the accused. He told reporters that he was suffering from diarrhoea on that day and had gone to the fields to relieve himself. A local youth held him over suspicion of theft, called others to the place, assaulted him and then lowered him into a well head-first, with his legs tied.

Terrified, he confessed to the theft. Later, police took him to the station, but released him in the evening. “They accused me of stealing a water motor. Nearly 15-20 surrounded me, and they punched me. I pleaded with them that if they suspect I have stolen anything, they should hand me over to the police. But they tied me with rope and hung me upside down inside the well.

“Fearing for my life, I accepted the charge even though I had not done anything. I told them to pull me out of the well. After a few minutes, they pulled me out and beat me with lathis. During this time, a police vehicle came and took me to police chowki. After questioning, they released me when I narrated the whole thing,” he said, seeking strict punishment for the culprits.